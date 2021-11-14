King Dalindyebo has revealed that he had also received cars from Nelson Mandela and Patrice Motsepe

Motsepe gave him a car when he was released from jail in 2019 after serving four years of his 12-year sentence

Julius Malema claimed that the R1.8 million Mercedes Benz was a gift and was by no means a bribe

MTHATHA - King Dalindyebo has revealed that EFF leader Julius Malema was not the first person to buy him a R1.8 million luxury car.

The recent controversy over the gift had divided South Africans but now it has been reported that the king received cars from Nelson Mandela and billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

King Dalindyebo was also given luxury cars by Nelson Mandela and Patrice Motsepe. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

News24 reported that when King Dalindyebo was released from prison in 2019 it was Motsepe who arranged a car for him. Dalindyebo rubbished reports that it was a bribe.

Likewise, Julius Malema also denied bribing the king with a 1.8 million Mercedes Benz according to IOL.

Malema said that it was not right to send a king to jail. Dalindyebo was convicted in 2009 of terrorising his subjects and he fought the sentence.

However, in 2015 he lost his appeal and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He only served 4 years before President Cyril Ramaphosa released him on a special remission.

