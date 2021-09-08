Bushiri Saga: SA Has Differing Opinions on 5 Home Affairs Officials’ Suspension

Shepherd Bushiri was reportedly assisted by five South Africana Home Affairs officials in gaining permanent residency

Bushiri's helpers have now all been suspended pending an investigation by law enforcement authorities

South Africans have had varying responses to the news of the suspension of the five Home Affairs officials and Bushiri

DURBAN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday told Parliament's Portfolio Committee that five officials have been charged internally and are currently receiving disciplinary actions for assisting self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

According to reports, the fugitive Bushiri was assisted by five officials while attempting to acquire permanent residency in South Africa. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Minister Motsoaledi stated that he would not go into detail about the case.

Five Home Affairs officials have been suspended for their part in organising Shepherd Bushiri's forged permanent residency documents. Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Motsoaledi stated that they do have the 'high-powered' case ongoing which involves Bushiri but does not regard the way he escaped South Africa. The centre of the investigation into permanent residency is how Bushiri managed to get the documents needed.

According to SowetanLIVE, the minister refused to answer media questions or comment on reports that Bushiri had so-called 'captured' the Home Affairs Department. A report by The South African revealed that Motsoaledi stated that after suspension, the officials implicated in the matter will most likely be subjected to investigation by law enforcement.

South Africans had strong and varying opinions about Bushiri. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

@Ten83_10 said:

"Suspended with full benefits."

@XNdimba stated:

"In return for taking the fall for the ANC cadres behind the corruption, this will be dropped quietly and they will walk away/get rewarded. #BruceKholoane #MapisaNqakula"

@Edward98451608 tweeted:

"The minister must face disciplinary action as well. He failed to oversight."

Motsoaledi: "Finding evidence Bushiri was in SA is like trying to find 10 babies"

Previously, Briefly News reported that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says looking for proof that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife had been moving and out of South Africa without a trace is like trying to find Thembisa 10 - the supposed decuplets that had been born in Tshwane.

According to TimesLIVE, Motsoaledi answered questions at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) regarding claims that Bushiri and his wife managed to come back to South Africa and leave again on three separate occasions following their controversial arrests.

The report by City Press stated the most recent visit by Bushiri and his wife was two months ago.

