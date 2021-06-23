Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says finding proof that Bushiri was in the country two months ago is like trying to find the Thembisa 10 babies

The DA party wants Motsoaledi to update Parliament on the extradition progress with regards to Bushiri and his wife

Motsoaledi called the media out for writing unverified reports and expecting the government to verify their claims after publishing

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says looking for proof that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife had been moving and out of South Africa without a trace is like trying to find Thembisa 10 - the supposed decuplets that had been born in Tshwane.

According to TimesLIVE, Motsoaledi answered questions at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) regarding claims that Bushiri and his wife managed to come back to South Africa and leave again on three separate occasions.

The report by City Press stated the most recent visit by Bushiri and his wife was two months ago.

“It looks like it is becoming common practice for the media to send the country on a merry-go-round to prove things that do not exist,” said Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi added that the government is still under pressure to prove that the "Thembisa 10" were actually born despite him not believing they exist.

“I may dare say that you are aware that the government is also being pushed to prove the birth of 10 babies, who were never born. I am 100% sure they were never born, but we are being asked to prove that they were," he said.

In a response to a question posed by ANC's Encoh Mthethwa, Motsoaledi further added,

"Now we are being called upon to prove that Bushiri was in the country three times. I don’t understand this type of journalism where people with accusations cannot prove what happened.”

Earlier this week, the DA's Shadow Home Affairs Minister Angel Khanyile also called upon Motsoaledi and law enforcement agencies to give Parliament an update into investigations on how the Bushiris escaped from South Africa, according to SABCNews.

The DA also said Parliament needed an update on their extradition proceedings, which started in November last year.

