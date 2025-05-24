The City of Tshwane raided two informal settlements as a drive to clean up informal settlements

90 illegal immigrant have been arrested and will be deported to their home countries in a few days

South Africans applauded Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and called for other metros to follow suit

Nasiphi Moya said the City of Tshwane raided two informal settlements. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @nasiphim/X

TSHWANE, GAUTENG — The City of Tshwane received praise after 90 illegal immigrants were arrested after a raid in two informal settlements on 23 May 2025. The illegal immigrants will be deported.

90 illegal immigrants arrested

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya posted a video providing an update on the raid on her @nasiphim X account. She said that the city conducted raids at the Plastic View and Cemetery View Informal Settlements. She said the raid happened on the first day of the operation. She said over 90 illegal immigrants and 43 children were found.

Moya said that the Department of Home Affairs is processing and preparing them for deportation. She said that developments have been blocked because of the informal settlements.

"This is just the beginning, and we'll make sure that we come back to finish what we have started," she said.

Moya said that the illegal immigrants arrested during the operation were from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Malawi. They also searched over 648 people and uncovered drugs.

Rwcently, the Edgar Legoale foundation filed a complaint against Dr Nasiphi Moya after the City of Tshwane switched off Weskoppies hospital's electricity. The hospital owed the municipality approximately R1 million in unpaid bills.

However, Moya defended her decision after Tshwane switched the electricity back on. She said that although the electricity supply was cut off, the hospital's backup immediately kicked in. She said that it was a difficult decision to be made.

City of Tshwane raided informal settlements and made arrests. Image: @nasiphim

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on her tweet reacted to the raid.

Those who applaud

Karabo Masemola said:

"Great progress, mayor. They can come back legally and those legally here must be moved to a secure place."

Ray said:

"I've been criticising you guys a lot lately, but now that I've seen you operating close to home, I have to say: good job!"

Chelly not Barry said:

"Amazing work. ActionSA,definitely living up to the name."

Those who did not agree with her

Bronx said:

"I'm not a DA supporter. However, this was planned under the DA leaders and DA councillors and executed by a DA minister. Give the DA credit."

Lihle Hadebe said:

"Your municipality is still shady. This noise you are making here is only a cover up."

Buckiin said:

"The problem of having populist politicians who do not care about the well-being of citizens."

TMPD impounds 18 noncompliant motorbikes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Tshwane Metro Police Depatment impounded 18 motorbikes and eight taxis for noncompliance in January this year. The impounds happened during an operation.

The city issued R85,716 worth of fines to the motorists. They also issued 70 fines worth R48,500 in Olievenhoutbosch.

