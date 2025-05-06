The city of Tshwane will restore the power to Weskoppies Hospital after it was switched off due to an outstanding electricity bill

The hospital owed R1.2 million for March and April 2025, and the City of Tshwane received criticism for disconnecting the power

Tshwane's Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, assured residents that the electricity's backup power supply was active during the power cut

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Nasiphi Moya said Tshwane reconnectec Weskoppies Hospital. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @nasiphim/ X

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — The City of Tshwane restored the power to Weskoppies hospitals on 6 May 2025 less than 24 hours after the Cioty of Tshwane disconnected the electricitrt because of an outstanding electricity bill.

Tshwane switches Weskoppies Hospital's lights on

Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya posted a statement on her @nasiphim X account and announced that the municipality restored Weskoppies' power. The hospital owed R1.2 million in outstanding bills for March and April 2025. A video of municipal workers disconnecting the electricity went viral, and South Africans criticised the mayor for disconnecting the hospital's power.

Watch the X video here:

Moya defends her actions

Moya assured South Africans that the hospital's backup power remained fully operational during the disconnection and patient care was not compromised. She said the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the patients' healthcare was not compromised. She would not have allowed the disconnection if the patients had been affected. The Department reached an agreement to settle the amount with the City of Tshwane.

"This was not a decision taken lightly. We are sensitive to the critical role that hospitals play and deeply respect the work of healthcare professionals, as well as the duty of care owed to the most vulnerable in our society. However, the City has a responsibility to apply its credit control measures fairly and consistently across all customers, including government departments," she said.

Moya said the City agreed not to disconnect previously after the department pledged to settle the bill in early April. However, no payment was received, and the municipality acted.

Nasiphi Moya defended why Weskoppies Hospital was disconnected. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In December 2024, the City of Tshwane signed an arrangement plan to settle the R6.6 billion Eskom debt that was outstanding. A court battleensued between tshwane and the State-owned Entity, and the municipality agreed that the debt would be paid in five years.

Moya launched the Reclaim Our City operation in January and began with raids in Sunnyside. The raids were part of the City's drive to enforce the bylaws and included checking compliance.

South Africans discuss

Netizens commenting on Moya's X tweet shared their views.

Those who agreed with her

Phumzile Van Damme said:

"Great, Nasiphi! Best to take on the government department."

Hulisani Mudau said:

"You did your job. No exceptions."

Naledi said:

"Keep doing your duty, Mayor. Don't listen to haters as they will be the first to call you incompetent when the city's finances are a mess."

Those who did not agree with her

Megan S said:

"You think this excuses the action. Not in my book. Any other business, with the proper due processes, yes, but hospitals, no."

David M said:

"You were wrong on this one, Mayor. Your team could have negotiated a settlement, leaving the power on."

Kwena ya meetse said:

"I understand your frustration, but please treat each case on its own merits and don't make matters worse for the vulnerable."

Nasiphi Moya wants locals to own spaza shops

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moya doubled down on her calls for spaza shops to be owned by South Africans. She spoke during her 100-day address.

Moya called for localisation to focus on South Africans. She said that local business owners must be prioritised above foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News