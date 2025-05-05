South Africans were left furious over a recent clip that surfaced online, showing pregnant women sleeping on the floor in a hospital

The video gained massive traction on the internet, generating thousands of views, likes, and comments

People in Mzansi reacted strongly, taking to the comments section to drag the health institution

A shocking video showing pregnant women sleeping on the floor of a hospital has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage across South Africa.

Pregnant women sleeping on hospital floors spark outrage

The clip was posted by Astra Ngesi on Facebook on the 2nd of May, 2025. It reveals several expectant mothers lying on thin blankets and makeshift bedding on the cold hospital floor, allegedly due to a shortage of beds.

Astra Ngesi, who shared the clip, further stated that the women have allegedly been sleeping on the floor for three days. Astra Ngesi also demanded answers from the National Department of Health, calling them out and saying:

"Hospital Management, what is happening?"

The video quickly gained massive traction, racking up thousands of views, likes, and comments from concerned citizens. Many South Africans expressed anger and disbelief at the state of the public healthcare system.

According to reports, the hospital in question has not yet issued an official statement addressing the viral clip. However, the incident has sparked a debate over the poor conditions in public hospitals, with calls for urgent intervention from the Department of Health.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi drags the health sector

South Africans flocked to the comments and continue to demand accountability and better treatment for vulnerable patients, especially pregnant women who rely on the state for essential medical care, while some dragged the Department of Health, saying:

Sibusiso Ngwane said:

"I agree at Nelson Mandela in Umtata. I know this. My sister is a junior manager there. I’ve never asked her because we will fight about this. The struggle of these people is so hard to swallow. It makes me mad. Coming from where we come from. My sister knows better. She is failing me as an individual. That’s all I can say."

Tony Mphahlele added:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa. The ANC FAILED to build hospitals in 30 years of its rule, but has allowed almost the rest of Africa to enter through our porous borders. What kind of a stupid government does that? No vision and strategic planning."

Tembisa Nazo stated:

"Our hospitals will be like this as long as ANC is in power."

Abdieyah Saban replied:

"Government hospitals. Poor staff gets mistreated and help others health care workers can't get off work to save lives yet government can't provide shuttle service for nursing staff. Ai yah."

Helena Burger wrote:

"So sad...and bad!!!! Never has this country been in such a bad state!!!!"

