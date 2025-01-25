Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasphi Moya said raids into Sunnyside in the city have commenced

The raids are part of Tshwane's Reclaim Our City bylaw enforcement, which will also include inspecting buildings and checking compliance with bylaws

The Tshwane Metro Police Department and the Department of Home Affairs joined the City of Tshwane in the operation

TSHWANE—The City of Tshwane joined forces with other government sectors to clean up Sunnyside during its bylaw enforcement operations. Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said the municipality would clean the area.

Sunnyside raids commenced

@nasiphim posted a video on X where she announced the commencement of the raids on 24 January 2025. Tshwane partnered with the Tshwane Metro Police Department and the Department of Home Affairs to conduct weekly Reclaim Our City inspections. They are aimed at ensuring that businesses abide by bylaws.

Moya said that Tshwane will conduct daily operations in Tshwane. She said the Reclaim Our City programme was launched in early January.

"Every week, we promise you that there will be an intensive programme or operation that looks to reclaim your city, whether it's cleaning or delivering services," she said.

Moya and the officers fined several drinking establishments fines for not complying with fire safety protocols. An illegal immigrant was also arrested during the operation.

Watch the video here:

Nasiphi Moya's tenure as Tshwane mayor

Nasiphi Moya served as Tshwane's acting mayor in October 2024 after former mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted from the position

She was elected as the mayor on 8 October and promised that she would prioritise service delivery

In her maiden speech, she outlined a 100-day action plan to rescue the city from its various challenges

SA gives Moya her flowers

Netizens applauded Moya and sang her praises.

Tumelo Selekane said:

"This lady is relentless. She is so consistent. I hope Pretoria keeps her."

Bitzbok said:

"Patriotics put South Africans first."

Miss Ziprusha said:

"A patriotic mayor."

Mzamo Dudula said:

" Finally, Tshwane has a leader who understands that a city isn't reclaimed through rhetoric but through decisive enforcement."

Mpho Ramaphiri said:

"She needs to be protected at all costs."

Moya condemns Tshwane officials arrested for theft

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moya was furious that dozens of employees were arrested for stealing transformations in Laudium. Community members alerted the police in November 2024 that Tahwane employees were stealing transformers at a substation.

Moya slammed the incident and said the law would not be lenient on the offenders, which included the Tshwane Metro Police Department's officers. South Africans also condemned the incident.

