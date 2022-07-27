An Eastern Cape man was discovered dead in his bed by his friends with a braai stand in his room and police are investigating

Police in the area have opened an inquest docket and said the man is suspected to have died from smoke inhalation on Monday night

People are urged to be cautious during cold winter nights while using electrical equipment or open flames, as they pose a fire risk

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

EASTERN CAPE - Police are investigating an inquest docket after a man was found dead with a braai stand in his room on Monday, 25 July. The man is suspected of having died from smoke inhalation.

Police are investigating an inquest docket after a man was found dead with a braai stand in his room. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency / Stock image

Source: Getty Images

He had a braai with his friends and then took the braai stand into his room to keep warm. According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man’s friends went looking for him on Tuesday and found his body in bed.

He urged people to be cautious during cold winter nights while using electrical equipment or open flames. Beetge said communities are urged to use these methods responsibly and safely as they pose a fire risk. The victim’s name cannot yet be released until his next of kin is informed, Algoa FM reported.

South Africans react to the death:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@MakwidiBrandon said:

“So the smoke inhalation?”

@james_mbuso commented:

“It was a farewell braai party for his friends. Just to say goodbye my friends, may his soul RIP. He planned it if you just think about it.”

@BackOnYourTL posted:

“This is why theory is also important.”

@TheBrolli added:

“Never touch another man’s braai.”

Bodies of 20 alleged illegal miners found decomposed in the North West

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the South African Police Service has opened inquest dockets after finding the remains of 20 unidentified males at two locations in Orkney, Klerksdorp. The bodies were found on Tuesday, 15 June, and Wednesday, 16 June.

According to SAPS, the first five bodies, which were decomposed, were found on Tuesday at 7pm outside an unused, old mine ventilation shaft. On Wednesday, 14 more decomposed bodies were found.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News