The Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to meet representatives from the United States government

The US government requested the meeting with Motsoaledi after it caused controversy when President Donald Trump paused foreign aid

Motsoaledi said despite the temporary pause, the country still has enough international donors

JOHANNESBURG — The United States government has requested to meet with Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi after USA president Donald Trump lifted the ban on foreign aid to low-income countries after pausing it.

Why does the US want to meet Motsoaledi?

According to SABC News, US representatives contacted Motsoaledi through the embassy in Tshwane on 31 January 2025. They requested a meeting with him. Motsoaledi has no idea what the meeting is about, but it's believed it could be about Trump's decision to pause the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Motsoaledi also revealed that the country still has enough international donors despite the US pulling out.

Who pays for ARVs in SA?

Motsoaledi revealed during a Cabinet Lekgotla press briefing that the South African government pays for 90% of its antiretrovirals. The US government's relief funding is currently active in districts in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces.

South Africans slam government

Netizens on Facebook called the government out for relying on foreign aid.

Sibusiso Sgwane said:

"It's not the US's responsibility to take care of our sick people. We elected our leader and therefore they should take care of us."

Chetu Smart said:

"South Africa has money to make sure every South African survive."

Castro Maphutha said:

"Minister, it's time to take a stand and build our healthcare system. We can't rely forever on support from the USA."

Dave Tijane asked:

"So all these years, more than a decade, our government did not even try to think of manufacturing its ARVs?"

Nqunde Keo said:

"A government that depends on funding to run its affairs is liable to fail."

