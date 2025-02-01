The Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi clarified where South Africa acquires its AntiRetro-Virals (ARVs)

This came after United States President Donald Trump announced that the US government would freeze its foreign aid funding

Motsoaledi said the United States' funding caters for half of the districts in the country, and 90% of the ARVs are paid for by the government

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Aaron Motsoaledi clarified that SA purchases most of its ARVs. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Alexander Joe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledisaid the government paid for 90% of its antiretrovirals (ARVs)in the country and said 10% is acquired through global funding. This was after the United States President Donald Trump froze funding for low-income countries and lifted the ban temporarily.

Who pays for SA's ARVs?

During the Cabinet Lekgotla briefing on 30 January 2025, Motsoaledi said that the US President's Emergency Plan for HIV/AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) does not supply all of the ARVs in the country. He said PEPFAR only supplies 27 out of 52 districts in South Africa. He said the country purchases 90% of the ARVs, and the remaining 10% is supplied by Geneva, Switzerland.

How is South Africa affected?

Motsoaledi said that 15,000 people's jobs and the operational cost will be affected. Trump was sworn in as president in January 2025, and since his swearing-in, he signed off on executive orders which caused controversy. He previously threatened BRICS nations with tariffs if the economic bloc forged ahead with adopting a currency that could compete with the US dollar.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi cleared the air about where the government gets ARVs from. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook shared their opinions.

Lebohang Matete said:

"It's not your money. It's the taxpayers' money."

Shelton Botes said:

"Healthcare, education, electricity and water should all be paid by the government using tax money in a working nation."

Elton Kwambana said:

"This dependency syndrome is what is making Africa stagnant and recede. Why not manufacture your life-saving drugs?"

Pravesh Singh asked:

"Then what are they doing with the billions they are getting from the USA?"

Elise Dismore said:

"Every day another story."

Donald Trump's tariffs could impact SA prices

In another article, Briefly News reported that FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi warned that Trump-imposed tariffs could hurt South Africa's prices. Trump invited companies and governments to manufacture their products with the promise of low taxes.

The invitation came with a caveat: if the companies and governments do not manufacture products in the US, they will have to pay a tariff. Vilakazi said the imposed tariffs could render the rand weaker than the dollar and could hurt African nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News