Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya Prioritises Financial Stability in 100-Day Plan
- The new mayor of Tshwane delivered her 100-day action plan shortly after assuming the role of Tshwane's number-one citizen
- She outlined that the city will focus on financial stability, infrastructure development, economic revitalisation, equitable basic service and by-law enforcement
- She also revealed that the city has been unfunded for several years and lacks sufficient income to cover expenses as well as to settle its R11 billion bill
TSHWANE—Tshwane's new mayor, Nasipha Moya, outlined the city's rescue plan, which will be achieved in 100 days and focuses on six key priority areas.
City of Tshwane's priorities
A few weeks after being elected Tshwane's mayor, Moya delivered her 100-day Action Plan on 30 October. Moya said the city will focus on financial stability, infrastructure development, by-law enforcement, economic revitalisation, equitable service delivery, and community engagement.
Financial stability
Moya revealed that Tshewane doesn't have enough income to cover expenses, and its debt is over R11 billion. R6.76 billion of the debt is owed to Eskom alone, and it owes its creditors R28.3 billion. She said that it would take decades to meet the R65 billion investment demands at the rate the city is going. She says the council has adopted a financial plan, which includes recovering revenue and reducing water and electricity losses.
Revitalise Tshwane's economy
Moya remarked that the city would focus on supporting SMMEs, emerging businesses, and informal traders, particularly in township economies. Once completed, the city will launch the Marabastad Informal Trading Stalls Project.
Service delivery
Moya added that the city's goal will be to improve service delivery. This includes improving lighting, clearing sewer blockages, initiating clean-up programmes to clean the city, and working with the private sector to expand the reach of memorandums of understanding.
Cilliers Brink ousted as Tshwane mayor
In a relayed article, Briefly News reported that former mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted from his position.
Opposition parties filed a motion of no confidence against him, and after a failed attempt to oppose it legally, he was ousted.
