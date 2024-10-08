Acting Tshwane Mayor Believes She Is Up for the Task
- Although no clear candidate is emerging for the coveted role of Tshwane's mayor, ActionSA's current stand-in mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, believes she is equipped for the role
- Former mayor Cilliers Brink was removed as Tshwane's number one citizen after a motion of no confidence was filed against him
- While the ANC is expected to announce its preferred candidate, Moya believes she is well-acquainted with the City's needs and would make an excellent mayoral candidate
TSWHANE—Dr Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane's acting mayor and ActionSA's mayoral candidate, is confident in her abilities to lead the country's capital city.
ActionSA mayoral candidate is confident
Moya spoke a day before the City of Tshwane's council is expected to elect a new mayor. Former Tshwaner mayor Cilliers Brink was removed after the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters and other parties voted against him in a motion of no confidence.
Moya said her years of experience as Tshwane's senior manager and understanding of the City put her in a better position to be a top-performing mayor.
"In addition to the qualification, even before re-entering Tshwane as the Deputy Executive Mayor, I have been in the City of Tshwane as a senior manager for four years, and I have an understanding and knowledge of local government," she said.
SA weighs in
Netizens talked about the vacant seat and shared their views on Facebook.
Richard Maluleke said:
"It's time to give community members leadership. These politicians are gambling for positions."
Chipane Masemola said:
"I wonder why they are taking so long to elect a mayor."
Mthetho Maluleke said:
"I hope they care about service delivery."
Johnnie Johnstone said:
"Bye-bye, Tshwane. It will be ANC junk status just like ANC Johannesburg."
Herman Mashaba slams DA
In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba accused the Democratic Alliance of stabbing him in the back.
He spoke on why his party voted against former mayor Cilliers Brink and said he would not work with a party he feared could betray him.
