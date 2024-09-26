As Tshwane's number one citizen, Cilliers Brink, faces a motion of no confidence, ActionSA is poised to vote against him

The party's leader said the decision stemmed from the feeling that the Democratic Alliance stabbed them in the back

South Africans questioned Mashaba's motives, and some accused him of hypocrisy and playing petty politics

Herman Mashaba said ActionSA will vote against Cillier Brinks. Images: Deaan Vivier/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE — ActionSA reiterated its intention to vote against Cilliers Brink in the motion of no confidence he is facing.

ActionSA to vote Cilliers out

@Newzroom405 reported that Mashaba said parties who joined forces with the African National Congress to form the Government of National Unity swore never to work with the ANC before the elections. He said humans make decisions based on prevailing circumstances and not out of emotions.

Mashaba shared his reasons why his party would stand against Brinks in the vote of no confidence.

"We acted on the basis of being afraid of being stabbed in the back. I will never, as Herman Mashaba, be in the same house with someone who is prepared to kill me and wait for that person to kill me afterwards," he said.

View the clip here:

South Africans roast Mashaba

Netizens' views on Mashaba's decision to vote against Cilliers varied.

Mlungu said:

"He still hasn't accepted responsibility for the 2024 election mess-up. Never mind. ActionSA will be history in 2029."

Mervyn Smith asked:

"So you put playing petty politics before service delivery and your mandate to the people?"

Moyabo Masipa said:

"So it was a lie when Herman was all over social media accusing his own administration of not servicing black townships."

Singlelove said:

"He's a liar. He negotiated with ANC and EFF to ensure that ActionSA gets more positions."

Leona Kleynhans asked:

"So Herman and his ASA decided to stab first?"

DA is confident Brink will survive

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance was confident Brink would survive the motion of no confidence.

The party spoke after ActionSA, ANC, and the EFF brought the motion of no confidence against Brink.

