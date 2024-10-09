Hazel Nasiphi Moya was elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

ActionSA's 36-year-old previously served as the deputy mayor of the country's administrative capital

Moya was born in the Eastern Cape before moving to Western Cape, where she furthered her studies

Briefly News looks at five facts about Tshwane's new mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya. Image: @ewnreporter.

Source: Twitter

Tshwane officially has a new mayor.

36-year-old Hazel Nasiphi Moya has been voted in as the new mayor, but who exactly is she?

Briefly News looks are five facts about the ActionSA member.

Five facts about Nasiphi Moya

Born in the Eastern Cape

Moya may now be the head of the country’s administrative capital, but she comes from much humbler beginnings.

The 36-year-old grew up in Mpikwana, Mthatha, Eastern Cape, and attended Mpikwana Junior Secondary School until Grade 9.

A move to Cape Town

At 15, Moya moved to Cape Town, where she completed high school.

She also furthered her studies there, getting degrees at both the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western Cape.

A Master's in Philosophy

In 2008, Moya got her Honours in Social Science: Public Affairs and Administration at the University of Cape Town.

Three years later, she achieved her Master's in Philosophy at the same university.

A doctorate in political science

Moya didn’t slow down after getting her Master's and pursued a doctorate in Political Science.

Moya earned her PhD from the University of the Western Cape.

Her thesis is titled: The negotiated nation, evaluating nation building in post-Apartheid South Africa.

Links to the DA

ActionSA recently ended its coalition with the Democratic Alliance, a party Moya knows only too well.

Moya was a member of the DA before joining Herman Mashaba's party. From 2014 to 2019, she worked at the DA’s head office and its Gauteng branch and even served as Chief of Staff for several DA Tshwane mayors.

She joined ActionSA in 2021.

Moya promises to prioritise service delivery

Earlier Briefly News reported that Nasiphi Moya promised to prioritise service delivery.

Moya made the comments during her first speech as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Moya became the fourth mayor in three years when she beat Cilliers Brink in a vote.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News