Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been sent to Nigeria a month after he was acquitted of rape charges

The Department of Home Affairs declared him an illegal resident of the country, and he filed an urgent court application to challenge the status

Some South Africans were unhappy, accusing him of escaping prosecution

Timothy Omotoso boarded a flight back to Nigeria.

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Televangelist Timothy Omotoso was banned from South Africa for five years and sent back to his home country, Nigeria, on 18 May 2025. His deportation came a month after he was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges.

Omotoso was banned from SA

Newzroom Afrika posted a video of Omotoso leaving the country at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni. Omotoso reportedly volunteered to be deported. He bought a ticket, booked a flight and departed to Nigeria.

The Department of Home Affairs recently declared him an illegal resident of the country. He then filed an urgent court application challenging the Department of Home Affairs' declaration.

The East London Magistrates Court granted him a reprieve until the case was to be heard in court. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced its intention to appeal the acquittal after the Gqeberha High Court found that the state could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Timothy Omotoso has returned to Nigeria.

What you need to know about Omotoso

The Department of Home Affairs declares Omotoso an illegal resident, and the Economic Freedom Fighters weighed in on the case

Omotoso appeared before the East London Magistrates Court on 12 May after he was arrested on 10 May

A KwaZulu-Natal member of Omotoso's church posted a video on social media where she was angry at the authorities for rearresting him

He filed an urgent application against Home Affairs to challenge the prohibited declaration the department made after he was arrested

Members of his church celebrated his release from jail after his second arrest, and South Africans reacted

South Africans discuss his deportation

Netizens commenting on Newzroom Afrika's video had mixed feelings about his deportation.

Gumgedle said:

"He is saving the NPA another embarrassment. He knows he's guilty."

Yolly said:

"Not happy at all. This man deserved many life sentences served consecutively."

Brandon Lore said:

"He must never come back. Using South African taxpayers' money and court time on this corrupt, evil person. Glad he's going back to his country. We have our own things to fix."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"They fail to put this man in jail yet preach justice every day."

SavePangolins said:

"Now watch Lamola issuing a statement that he is a fugitive and they are working with his government to extradite Omotoso."

NPA scrutinised after Omotoso acquitted

In another article, Briefly News reported that the NPA was slammed after Omotoso was found not guilty of rape in April 2025. The prosecutor in the case came under heavy fire.

Advocate Nceba Ntelwa was accused of incompetence and deceit during Omotoso's trial. Judge Irma Schoeman found that the state failed to present a strong case and evidence for some crucial aspects of the case.

