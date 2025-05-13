A foreign national was arrested in Cape Town after he was found with over R1 million in cash, which he couldn't explain

The 38-year-old man was also found with bank cards belonging to various people, as well as several cellphones

South Africans joked that the arrest reminded them of the Phala Phala saga and how Cyril Ramaphosa wasn't arrested

Police arrested a foreigner with over R1 million, prompting South Africans to bring up Phala Phala.

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The arrest of a foreigner in Cape Town has got South Africans talking about Phala Phala.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named as yet, was arrested after he was found with over R1 million in his possession. The man was also found with numerous bank cards and several cellphones.

Foreign national arrested in Parklands

As reported by the South African Police Service, members attached to the Provincial Operational Command Centre descended on a home in Parklands in the early hours of Tuesday, 13 May.

Officers descended on the home after receiving information about potential drug dealings. Following a search of the property, officers found over one million in South African currency but also cellphones and bank cards.

Officers found a bag with bank cards belonging to various people as well as a number of cellphones.

The man was also found with bank cards belonging to various people and several cellphones.

Source: Facebook

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk explained that the man was then arrested.

“The occupants of the residence were unable to provide a valid reason for possessing the items. A 38-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected stolen property and conspiracy to commit cybercrime,” Captain van Wyk said.

The 38-year-old is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 15 May 2025.

Van Wyk added that detectives attached to the Provincial Organised Crime's Commercial Unit might add more charges as investigations continue.

South Africans reminded of Phala Phala

The arrest sparked hilarious reactions online, as South Africans joked that it was similar to Phala Phala. Social media users noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa also had money hidden away, but nothing happened to him.

Milton Madela KaNdaba joked:

“This kind of crime is called Phala Phala😂.”

Mkhokheli Mazinyani Fuyane stated:

“But Rams wasn't arrested when he was found with millions of US dollars under his mattress.”

Nakane William said:

“People have money, yoh. The president is hiding it under the sofas, some are hiding it in the ceiling. It’s a mess😂.”

Edgar Mav added:

“They learned from the President of this country. Nothing new besides the bank cards.”

Malope Kabelo stated:

“Bravo to the members. Let them go check Phala Phala.”

Luyanda Lucas Kolofane suggested:

“That money is going straight to Uncle Cyril's mattress for safekeeping.”

Koketso Phoku said:

“This is not a crime. Just ask Ramaphosa.”

Ray Ntinga questioned:

“Why is it wrong now? Gcaleka said there is nothing wrong when Ramaphosa was found with such money.”

Sizakele Madakeni Cebekhulu asked:

“Why is he arrested? Because Ramaphosa was never arrested?”

Kendo Claasen stated:

“If it is foreign currency, then it’s fine. Cyril is still free😒.”

