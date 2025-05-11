An induna in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on 12 May 2025

This was after he allegedly raped a teenager after he reportedly gave a lift from eGqumeni

The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu condemned the act and called on traditional leaders to play a role in creating safe communities

The Minster of Police, Senzo Mchunu, condemned a teenager's rape. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A traditional leader from KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager in the KwaBhidla area on 4 May 2025. The Minister of police Senzo Mchunu condemned the incident.

What happened in KwaBhidla?

According to the South African Police Service, the 54-year-old chief of the KwaBhidla area reportedly gave a lift to a young woman who was travelling from the eGqumeni area. When they arrived in the area he reportedly refused to drop her off. He then drove her to a remote area and allegedly raped her.

The suspect appeared in the Hlanganani Magistrates Court on 9 May 2025 and was remanded in custody until 12 May. He is expected to make a formal bail application.

Police Minister condemns the incident

Mchunu, in a statement, condemned the act and slammed the traditional leader for allegedly raping a teenager. He said the act was vile and a betrayal of the moral, ethical and societal responsibilities bestowed upon traditional leaders.

"It flies in the face of the values we seek to uphold in a just, safe and respectful society. It is clear that this inkosi premeditated this and clearly executed his plan using his car. We commend the South African Police Service for acting swiftly and professionally in response to this incident," he said.

The Minister of Police slammed a traditional leader. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Senzo Mchunu recently condemned an alleged rape of a police trainee in Tshwane. The incident happened on 6 May and he applauded the swift removal of the instructor.

He was also accused of lying about the rape case of the seven year-old girl from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape was allegedly raped.

South Africans applaud the police

Netizens commenting on SAPS' Facebook page saluted the police for arresting the suspect.

Derek Cappaccioli said:

"Kidnapping in South Africa seems to be a booming industry. Well done to SAPS for their effort in catching these low life people."

Royal Heir KaNguni said:

"The problem we have is not the police but how our laws are designed to suit criminals."

Tumisang Charity Ralekoa said:

"We need to revisit the laws of SA. This is getting out of hand."

Vuyani Cebekhulu said:

"That man doesn't deserve the title of inkosi."

Eastern Cape Premier defends woman who killed child's rapist

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane defended a woman for killing the man who allegedly raped her daughter. The woman appeared before court after she was arrested.

She was released on R5000 bail and Mabuyane defended her. He said she acted defensively to protect her child.

