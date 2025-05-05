The Lady Frere Magisteates Court dropped the charges against a woman who killed her disabled child's alleged rapist

The 65-year-old man reportedly raped her child in Cacadu in April and the mother was arrested after she reportedly killed him

The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said the incident was a defence case and not a murder case

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Oscar Mabuyane called for the murder charges of aq woman who killed her child's rapist to be dropped. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LADY FRERE, EASTERN CAPE —The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has defended a woman who was arrested in Lady Frere for killing her disabled child's alleged rapist and later released.

State drops case against Eastern Cape woman

According to SABC News, the 65-year-old man allegedly raped thewoman's disabled child in Cacadu. She was arrested and later released on R500 bail. She appeared before the Lady Frere Magistrates court where her case was withdraen.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Oscar Mabuyane defends the mother

Mabuyane, who called for the charges against the woman to be dropped, said she murdered the alleged rapist as a defence act. He appeared outside of the court where members of the commnity gatehred in support of the woman, He said that he was happy that the state withdrew its case against her and is declining to prosecute.

"It's important that we understand hman rights, basic human rights, properly. We believe that uMama is not a murderer, and she will never be a murderer. A murderer is the one who goes intentionally and does something horrible like muder. uMama went all out to look for her child and protect her child," he said.

Oscar Mabuyane supported a woman who killed her child's alleged rapist. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rape cases in South Africa

An Eastern Cape shop owner was murdered on 17 March and his shop asistant was raped after a group of suspects stormed the store, robbed it and torched it with the shop owner inside

A Limpopo teacher escaped from the clutches of the law after he raped a 13-year-old repeatedly for months from November 2024 to 7 March 2025

ActionSA criticised the criminal justice system and called for justice after alleged serial rapist Cascar Nkosi was arrested for allegedly raping 13 minors in Mpumalanga, most of whom were between the ages of seven and 13-years-old

A transgender woman who was raped at the University of Venda in Limpopo when she was 19 years-old has called for safer universities as the incident still haunted her seven years after it occurred

A Free State man was arrested on 24 April for allegedly raping his two daughters for nine years before one of them informed their mother, who alerted the authorities

Kimberley man sentenced for raping disabled woman

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Kimberley, Northern Cape, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for raping a mentally-disabled woman. The incident happened in 2019 at a hospital.

The court heards how the man, who was admitted after he was stabbed, lured the woman to the toilets, where he raped her. A security guard caught him in the act and alerted the nurses, who called the police.

Source: Briefly News