A Kimberley, Northern Cape court sentenced a man for raping a mentally disabled patient

The incident happened in 2019 at a public hospital and a security guard caught him red-handed

South Africans had a gripe with the court for giving him what some believed to be a light sentence

KIMBERLEY, NORTHERN CAPE — South Africans were vexed that a regional court in Kimberley sentenced a 42-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment for raping a mentally disabled patient in a hospital in 2019.

What happened in Kimberley?

According to TimesLIVE, Moladi Manone was a patient at Professor ZK Mathews Hospital after he sustained a stab wound. There he met a mentally disabled patient whom he manipulated into having sex with. He took her to the toilets where he raped her. A security guard caught him in the act and reported the man to the nursing staff.

The victim was in no mental state to testify. The court postponed the case several times until she was ready to testify. The Barkley West regional court found Manone guilty of rape and sentenced him to 15 years.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook were livid at the sentence the man received.

Carl Taylor said:

“Not enough. This is a disgusting sentence for such a heinous crime against a defenceless mentally disabled woman, and they call this justice. He will be out on parole in a few months to do it again. The justice system is failing the victims.”

Mathaps Thapi Mothepu asked:

“But males and females do not share a ward. How did this happen?”

Fieka Gerum said:

“I hope this woman's family sues the hospital.”

Charlene Botha said:

“15 years. What a joke.”

Zulu Themba Isaac:

“He should have gotten 25.”

Pretoria Deacon sentenced to life for raping a minor

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a deacon from Pretoria was slapped with a life sentence for raping his 10-year-old niece. The deacon was also a government employee.

The incident happened in November 2017. The victim was staying with the perpetrator who was moving to another location. His wife became aware of the incident and reported it a year later.

