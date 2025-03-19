The South African Police Service is investigating a horrific incident where a shop owner in the Eastern Cape was brutally murdered

The incident happened in Tsomo where seven suspects allegedly torched a shop owner and raped his assistant

The suspects were arrested and South Africans strongly condemned the incident, calling for justice to be swift and stern

TSOMO, EASTERN CAPE — South Africans were livid after a Tsomo, Eastern Cape, shop owner was brutally murdered and his shop assistant was raped on 17 March 2025.

What happened in Tsomo?

According to IOL, the incident happened on the morning of 17 March in the Luthuli Administration Area. The shop owner was asleep in the shop with his assistant when seven suspects allegedly broke into it. After forcefully entering the premises, they reportedly tied the 45-year-old shop owner and torched him.

The suspects then raped the shop assistant and robbed the store. They then forced her to give them the business cellphone's pin so they could transfer cash. The noise of community members outside compelled them to set the store alight. They kidnapped the assistant while they fled and took her to a house where she was rescued.

Police arrest the suspects

The South African Police Service launched a manhunt, and hours after the horrific incident, they arrested the suspects. Unfortunately, the shop owner died from his injuries. They charged the suspects, aged between 24 and 36, with murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape, among other charges.

South Africans fuming

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook page condemned the incident and called for stern justice.

Ralph Connell said:

"This is terrible. No death penalty. I suggest prison with such hard labour they'd wish to be dead."

Tony Govender said:

"This country is getting worse by the day, yet nothing can be done about it. Why are there more crimes now than 30 years ago?"

Lynda Schoeman said:

"This is so out of hand. Complete lawlessness and a lack of proper policing and punishment."

Liz Rudy said:

"Such savagery. Those men will never be rehabilitated. We need a referendum on the death penalty."

Thabang Tlholwane said:

"Some people are heartless."

