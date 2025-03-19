A teenager was shot and killed in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on 18 March 2025 in circumstances the polieareinvestigfating

They revealed that two armed men tried to rob her outside of the home when she was allegedly shot

South Africans were shattered by the incident, and many called on the law to take its course

A teenager was killed outside her home. Images: Ekaterina Goncharova and Ashley Cooper

Source: Getty Images

KATLEHONG, EKURHULENI — South Africans mourned the devastating loss of a teenager who was shot and killed outside of her home in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on 18 March 2025.

What happened in Katlehong?

According to SABC News, the incident happened outside of the 17-year-old girl's house. Two armed men reportedly tried to rob her while she was standing outside of the house. It's not clear what the circumstances that led to her shooting are. However, two armed men were seen running towards a car after the shooting took place. No arrests have been made, and the South African Police Service is investigating.

The police also appealed to members of the public to provide information that could assist with the investigation. Tip-offs can be sent anonymously to MySapsApp which citizens can use to share tips.

Recent violent crime statistics

The police released the crime statistics for the third quarter of October to December 2024. The Tembisa Police Station in Ekurhuleni recorded the highest incidents of robbery with aggravating circumstances with 333 cases, a 19.4% increase from the previous quarter.

The entire country recorded 6259 cases of robbery at residential premises. A total of 961 women were murdered in the same period, and 6953 cases of murder were reported.

Recent violent killings

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were shaken by the death and commented on SABC News' Facebook page.

Luzuko Gwama said:

"Terrible things are happening to our children. We need to pray hard for the safety of our children."

Ttk Ochoa Vasquez said:

"No one is safe in the Republic of South Africa."

Hilton Ernest Matafale said:

"South Africa has now become a dangerous place to live in. Your safety is not guaranteed."

Sonia Kimasisi said:

"Killing a 17-year-old in cold blood. Oh, I can only imagine how terrified she must have been. What a cruel world.

Ashim Kakembo said:

"Strong sentence or punishment should be given to whoever is found with w gun without a license."

Zweli Madonsela said:

"There are too many guns in South Africa."

Police officer kills son and lover

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a police officer in Limpopo was arrested in February for his alleged involvement in the death of his son and his son's girlfriend. The incident happened in Botlokwa in Mokomene-Mashaba.

It's alleged that the officer's son was found with bullet wounds and a sharp instrument in his hand. The girlfriend was rushed to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

