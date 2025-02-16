A video is making the rounds online following the shooting death of an imam dubbed the world's first openly gay Muslim prayer leader

Muhsin Hendricks was shot and killed in Gqeberha on 15 February 2025, reportedly as he prepared to attend a lesbian wedding

Gqeberha police have opened a murder case for investigation, while the motive for the attack has not yet been established

A video has gone viral, showing the moment a popular gay imam was gunned down in Gqeberha. Image: @SABCNews

GQEBERHA — A video of the shooting death of a pioneering imam has surfaced and captures the moment a gunman opens fire on Muhsin Hendricks.

Recognised as the world's first openly gay Muslim prayer leader, Hendricks, 57, was gunned down in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Openly gay imam shot and killed

He was reportedly due to officiate a lesbian wedding at the time.

In the clip of the murder, posted on the @RT_com X page a day after the killing, a Toyota Hilux coming from the opposite direction is seen blocking the path of the vehicle he was in — a gold VW T-Roc.

A masked assailant in what appears to be a black hoodie jumps out of the front passenger side and approaches the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the targeted vehicle is unable to stage an escape. Then, the gunmen, firing into the right rear seat, discharged the gun several times.

Within seconds, the shooting is over and the killer runs back and climbs into the getaway vehicle.

Hendricks was a pioneering figure, who, in 2009, founded the People’s Mosque in Cape Town, intended as a haven for gay Muslims.

The place of worship has been described as an inclusive house of worship that gives LGBTQ+ Muslims a refuge from orthodox intolerance.

Nelson Mandela Bay police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the motive for the killing was unknown.

"It is alleged that at approximately 10am, the deceased, [and] a driver was inside their vehicle at Haley Place, Bethelsdorp.

"A silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped and blocked them from the front, preventing them from driving off.

"Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out and fired multiple shots at the vehicle. They fled the scene, and Hendrick's driver noticed that he had been shot and killed in the backseat.

"The motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the investigation," said Van Rensburg.

