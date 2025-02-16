South Africans mourned the murder of openly gay imam Moegsien Hendricks

Hendricks was performing a marriage ceremony between two lesbian Muslim couples when he was shot and killed in the Eastern Cape

Nertizrns expressed sadness that he was killed for his orientation and called out those who committed the horrific crime

Moegsien Hendricks was assassinated. Images: DA Metro Lgbtqi/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Openly gay Imam Moegsien Hendricks was assassinated in the Eastern Cape on 15 February 2025 while officiating a lesbian Muslim wedding. South Africans slammed the perpetrators of the hate crime.

What happened to Moegsien Hendricks?

According to IOL, Hendricks was invited to officiate over and marry a lesbian couple in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. A Muslim was marrying a non-muslim, and the imams in the Eastern Cape refused to marry them. The couple then enlisted the services of Hendricks, who agreed to do the wedding. However, while he was officiating, he was shot and killed at the wedding.

Similar brutal murders

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook page were hurt by the death.

Netizens cried for Moegsien Hendricks, who was killed. Image: Kelvin Murray

Craig Thomas Fortuin said:

"Someone once said that if your religion requires you to kill people, you need a new religion."

Eugene Breukelman said:

"The only conversation we should be having here is about the shocking state of crime in our country and the sad loss of yet another life!"

Shaynaaz Adam Ramdhani said:

"May the perpetrators be brought to book and face the full might of the law. There is absolutely no justification for this heinous deed."

Gadija Elloker said:

"He was my Muslim school teacher. He was always kind, and thoughtful and never raised his voice."

Hassam Valsadia said:

"He was an erudite scholar of religion. May Almighty Allah grant him Jannah Insha'Allah."

