A couple from Lyttleton Manor in Centurion was killed by a man allegedly posing as a prospective home buyer

The couple put their home up for sale on the market and the man met them at their home, allegedly with the intent to rob them

He reportedly fatally stabbed them and was arrested, and South Africans were horrified by the events

South Africans were hurt after a man allegedly killed a couple in their home. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Kelvin Murray/ Getty Images

CENTURION, TSHWANE — South Africans were shaken by the murder of a couple from Centurion in Tshwane at the hands of a man who allegedly pretended to be interested in buying their home.

What happened?

According to the South African Police Service, the couple, from Lyttleton, put their house on the market and the suspect arranged to meet them to discuss possibly purchasing the house. The suspect was reportedly planning on robbing them. Once they were in the house, he attacked them. He stabbed them fatally and proceeded to rob them before fleeing the scene. They died on the scene.

Modus operandi?

The police believe that the suspect's modus operandi involves contacting homeowners who are selling their homes and contacting them, pretending to be a home buyer before robbing them. It is not clear how many similar incidents he committed. He was arrested on 28 January 2025 and the police found a firearm, bloodstained clothing and items he allegedly stole from the crime scene. He's expected to appear in court soon.

Online users mourned the death of a Centurion couple killed during a robbery. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Similar violent robberies

South Africans broken

Netizens on Facebook were shaken by the horrific murder.

Shatudi Chuene asked:

"What has our country turned into? How twisted can a person get to sit down and plan to kill an innocent person who did nothing wrong to him?"

Malefane Salela said:

"People we live with are cruel."

Brian Bruno Mabele said:

"May their souls rest in peace. Crime in this country is getting out of hand."

Madadze T Netshiavha said:

"Prospective buyers must come to view the property together with the agent."

Tebogo Motana said:

"As long as the country despises the word of God, we will suffer because of corrupt leaders."

E-hailing driver shoots robber dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an e-hailing driver shot and killed a man during a robbery early in January in the Western Cape. The driver was transporting clients on New Year's when he suddenly robbed.

The would-be robbers reportedly tried to rob him with a gun when he retaliated and shot one of his attackers. The attacker was rushed to hospital where he was later declared dead. The other suspect was treated for his wounds.

