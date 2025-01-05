A robbery in Meadowdale in Bedfordview, Gauteng, became fatal when a little child died

It took place at a McDonald's in the late hours of the evening; the fast-food outlet was also robbed of money

South Africans were discouraged by the rising violent criminal activities, and one commented that the country is losing the fight against crime

SA mourned the death of a child who died during a robbery. Images: D-Keine and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

BEDFORDVIEW, GAUTENG — A child died when robbers targetted a McDonald's outlet in Meadowdale, Bedfordview, in Gauteng, on 4 January 2025. South Africans reeled from the violent death.

What happened in Meadowdale?

@Abramjee shared a statement from the Bedfordview Community Policing Forum. The incident occurred in the late evening, between 10 and 11 pm. The child was in the drive-thru when the robbery happened. He was fatally shot, and the robbers stole cash from the outlet before fleeing.

The South African Police Service confirmed that the child was shot while three suspects were robbing the store. The third suspect robbed the passengers of the vehicle, shot once in the car and told them to go home. The parents of the little boy realised on their way home that he had been shot. He died at a hospital. A case of murder and business robbery has been opened.

View the tweet here:

Children killed violently in 2024

Five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jr from Soshanguve lost his life in May when hijackers hijacked his father outside of their home

A 14-year-old died in Cape Town in the Western Cape in November during a shooting incident

A teenager was found with multiple stab wounds in his body in Cape Town in December

South Africans defeated

The death gutted South Africans.

BornQueen said:

"We're losing the battle to criminals. This feels like Bheki Cele days all over again."

T said:

"It's just so easy to commit serious crime in this country. Criminals are never concerned about the police. It's so sad."

Transporter said:

"Condolences to the family. What a crappy way to start off the new year for them."

Mmotong said:

"We have SAPS, metro police, Mapanyaza police, CCTV cameras and security guards. Still, we're struggling with crime."

5-year-old murdered in Ekurhuleni

Recently, Briefly News reported that a five-year-old child from Duduza in Ekurhuleni was discovered dead in a field on 1 January. She had gone missing hours before midnight, and family members thought she was with her grandmother.

Her father said he received information that a body was discovered at a dumping site. He went to investigate and found that the body belonged to his daughter, Ntombenhle.

