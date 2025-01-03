Ntombenhle Nzima went missing on New Year's Eve, and her body was discovered the following day

The five-year-old's father described how he discovered that his daughter had been killed and dumped in a field

South Africans are horrified by the crime in the country, expressing concern at how cruel criminals have become

5-year-old Ntombenhle Nzima was brutally murdered, and her body was dumped in a field on New Year's Day. @dailysunsa (X)/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – Police in Ekurhuleni are investigating a tragedy in Duduza after the dead body of a five-year-old girl was discovered in an open veld.

The little girl, who was identified as Ntombenhle Nzima, was found in the field on Wednesday, 1 January 2025.

She went missing on New Year's Eve, just hours before midnight, but the family initially thought she was with her grandmother.

Ntombenhle’s father details discovery of daughter’s body

Speaking to Daily Sun, the five-year-old’s father explained how his daughter’s body was discovered. He stated that they assumed she was with her family when she first went missing.

Siphiwe Mcethe added that he received reports of a child's body found at a dumping site and went to investigate. It was then that he discovered that the child’s body was that of Ntombenhle.

"The body was covered with sand and topped with cut grass," he said.

Police investigations underway

Gauteng police spokeswoman Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that murder investigations were underway and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"The body was found with open wounds, and the circumstances leading to this gruesome incident are unknown at this stage. The police request anyone with information that can assist the investigation or identify the suspect(s) to contact their nearest police station or call CrimeStop on 08600 10111," she said.

It is believed that she was raped before she was stabbed to death.

Social media saddened by Ntombenhle’s murder

South Africans reacted to the news, expressing horror that people could be so cruel.

@Bigguy83143017 said:

“Jesus, our country is hell to our kids.”

@MaxwellMatiwane added:

“Some people are cruel.”

@SybilMatlhako stated:

“Sick and broken community💔.”

@Kgomoyamaphoto said:

“Broken society.”

@beetle_1946 added:

“This sort of crime deserves a death penalty. Whether under the influence of liquor or drugs, it makes no difference.”

KZN man kills toddler

In another heartbreaking case, a KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested for allegedly murdering a toddler and assaulting another child.

The incident happened on a farm in oThongathi on 26 December 2024, and the toddler's body was found in the vicinity.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were horrified by the murder, especially after finding out it was the man's stepchild.

