A man from KwaZulu-Natal was arrested for allegedly murdering a toddler and assaulting another child

The incident happened on a farm in oThongathi on 26 December, and the toddler's body was found in the vicinity

South Africans mourned the death and were horrified that the man reportedly killed a child that was his stepchild

OTHONGATHI, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing a three-year-old and assaulting a seven-year-old on oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal on 26 December 2024.

KZN man assaults child, kills toddler

According to The South African, the incident happened on a farm. The man, who is the children's stepfather, reportedly assaulted the seven-year-old, who sustained severe injuries. He then kidnapped the toddler.

Members of the Umhlali South African Police Service K9 unit and the IPSS Search and Rescue were mobilised, and they searched the areas. The toddler's body was found a day later. The stepfather was then arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property and assault.

Violent KZN crimes in December

December has seen its fair share of horrific violence incidents rock the province.

A man recorded a grim confession on Facebook on 17 December, confessing that he murdered his girlfriend and was found a day later

Another man, who was the nephew of former Police Minister Bheki Cele, killed his girlfriend on 20 December and his child before taking his own life

South Africans horrified

Netizens commenting on Facebook were concerned about the violence in the province.

Vusi Masiya said:

"All bad things happen in other provinces as well, but the rate and kind of crimes happening in KZN are just beyond evil, to say the least."

Ntatetshabalala Mofigi Phillemon asked:

"What's wrong in KZN?"

Nozipho Fikile Shuku Hlongwa said:

"KZN needs quarantine."

Hla Tshabangu said:

"I think it's about time KZN is quarantined."

Glory Maila said:

"KZN is the cursed SA province."

Limpopo man murders infant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man from Limpopo reportedly murdered an infant and tried to murder his mother-in-law in September. The incident happened at a ceremony.

The man attacked his mother-in-law, who had the baby on her back, with an axe. The axe fatally struck the child and severely injured the mother-in-law.

