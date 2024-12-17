A Facebook murder confession, in which a KwaZulu-Natal man justifies killing his ex-girlfriend, is making the rounds

The video showed the man with his alleged victim's blood on his face, and an image of her lifeless body slumped against a car

This is a developing story, with an official police response anticipated after Briefly News sent KZN police a media inquiry

A video is doing the rounds after a man filmed himself with blood spatter, allegedly after killing his ex-girlfriend. @SbusisoLawrence

DURBAN — A video is circulating of a man confessing to allegedly killing his ex-lover after he posted a photo of her lifeless body riddled with stab wounds.

The disturbing material went viral late on Tuesday night, 17 December 2024, after the alleged murderer shared it on Facebook.

Man films girlfriend's alleged killing

The incident reportedly happened in Durban on the same day.

The man, who, according to his profile, is Sbusiso Lawrence Ntaka, filmed himself discussing his actions with his face covered in blood.

He has since deleted the clip from his page. However, copies of it are available online. By the time of publishing this story, only the image of the woman's lifeless body, shared at 6.06pm, was still available under his posts.

It shows her lying on her back and facing up, with what appears to be stab wounds on her neck. Her clothing is soaked in blood.

Briefly News sent a media inquiry to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda for an official statement about the incident.

When this story was published, Netshiunda had yet to confirm the incident and the video's authenticity after it had been widely circulated.

In his alleged confession, the alleged killer seemingly justifies his actions, saying she had toyed with him and fallen pregnant by another man while they were still involved.

Ntaka claims she later dumped him.

"Nizothi ngisihluku. Ngizamile, ngisebenze kanzima empilweni yami trying to satisfy a woman. Ngizama ukumujabulisa. Ngizame ukuthi umuntu wesifazane ukuthi ajabule. Ngizame kanzima. Ngilose izinto eyininga; lots of money. Lots of everything," he said in IsiZulu.

Watch the video here.

Translated, he said he had worked hard to make the woman happy and lost lots of money and other things.

He claims he accepted her child as if it were his own, taking care of them. But, in a twist, the woman ended their relationship.

A Facebook user, @ByanByan, posted a later update, sharing that the alleged killer had since been arrested.

"Sbusiso is a teacher at Ziphozethu Primary School in KwaDukuza, KZN, and will appear in court soon," read the post.

This is a developing story.

