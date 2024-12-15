KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man in Mpumalanga (Hammarsdale) after he allegedly gunned down four people

It later emerged that another man found dead in bushes after sustaining hits during a shootout, was the suspect

Police had initially responded to one murder but were fired upon in an ambush, leaving two officers dead

The suspect allegedly shot and killed a second elderly woman at the scene and was later arrested at a hospital

Brigadier Jay Naicker told Briefly News that the man who was treated at the hospital and arrested had minor injuries

A man is in custody after he allegedly killed an elderly woman and ambushed two officers, killing them and another elderly woman. Images: @DasenThathiiah, @_ArriveAlive

HAMMARSDALE — A suspect in custody, initially linked to the alleged killing of four people, including two elderly women and two police officers in Cliffdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 14 December 2024, will be released.

The development comes after police found another man dead in dense bushes near the crime scene after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shootout.

Granny, cop killer found dead

He reportedly died after fleeing the scene at about 7.30pm, and a firearm, taken from one of the officers, was found in his possession.

Police had initially responded to the murder of one elderly woman, reportedly at a funeral, in the Mpumalanga (Hammarsdale) township in eThekwini.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said three officers were then reportedly ambushed by the suspect.

"The perpetrator allegedly returned and opened fire on them as they were attending the crime scene, fatally wounding two," said Naicker.

Before fleeing, he allegedly shot and killed another elderly woman at the scene.

"The suspect took off [on foot while] the third officer was unharmed," said Naicker.

"After immediately mobilising all available disciplines, police received information about someone fitting the suspect's description, receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital. Police responded swiftly and arrested a 38-year-old man pending further investigation."

Naicker, responding to an earlier Briefly News inquiry, said police immediately arrested the first suspect after finding him at the hospital.

"He was taken into custody for the murders, pending further investigation. [However], we cannot confirm the court date. Police detained him after he was treated. His injury was not serious," said Naicker at the time.

It later emerged that another man was allegedly responsible for the killings.

Naicker said police followed the path he took when he fled, which led to the discovery of his body early on Sunday — several hours after the incident.

"Investigators are processing the scene [and] the initial suspect questioned will be released pending investigation into his injury," he said.

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the callous murders and attacks on law enforcement.

“It is sad to attend crime scenes where police officers have been gunned down, and only because they had responded to the call of duty.

"The suspect's swift arrest is commendable [and] we extend our condolences to the families of our fallen heroes," said Mkhwanazi.

Free State cop killed in shootout

