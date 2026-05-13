Veteran actress Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's new drama series KwaBaba , taking on the role of MaMbokazi

The actress's character is described as a praying woman and matriarch who navigates family dynamics with spirituality, respect, and stability

The former My Brother's Keeper and House of Zwide actress recently opened up about her latest role

Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala joins 'KwaBaba' as Mambokazi. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Veteran actress Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's upcoming telenovela KwaBaba as MaMbokazi.

Madlala previously impressed South Africans when she starred in eTV's canned telenovela House of Zwide as a fierce Zungu matriarch.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on 8 May 2026 that the veteran actress has joined the cast of KwaBaba.

"Former My Brother’s Keeper cast members reunite on Mzansi Magic’s new 19:30 telenovela KwaBaba, produced by Singa Vision, the company behind Genesis. Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala, Lindani Nkosi, and Sparky Xulu have joined the new telenovela and will play members of the Mkhize family," said McDonald.

According to media reports, the telenovela centers around a young man caught between love, family expectations, and tradition, and premieres on 01 June 2026 on Mzansi Magic.

The actors are also joined by fan-favourite actors Vuyo Biyela and Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom.

Mashaba shares in an interview with Sowetan on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, that her latest character is a woman of prayer, but also has a past.

"She is trying to rebuild herself through prayer, but sometimes prayer is a shield, instead of a healing place," says the veteran star.

South Africans comment on the upcoming TV show

Entertainment commentator @Ta_Hlumza reacted:

"We will be there!"

@YolsQueen asked:

"So MaMchunu and Mshengu are playing husband and wife or siblings?"

@Jabu_Macdonald answered:

"They are sort of siblings."

@Mqammy_Enhle11 responded:

"Let's hope Mkhize, aka Lindani Nkosi, is not as stubborn as Mshengu."

@khumo34880 said:

"Genesis was a wreck, the Sedibeng family just kept it alive with their drama, hopefully this one will be better, like My Brother's Keeper."

@Spookiloo reacted:

"Can we see the storyline before they air? I don't trust Genesis writers anymore."

@FvncyM said:

"Sparky Xulu never runs out of jobs."

@Ladyluck341350 commented:

"Well, this is the same company that produced Genesis, I will give it a chance just because of Mshengu."

@Mgabadeli_K reacted:

"Let's hope Sparky Xulu will last this time."

@Siwe_Lubambo wrote:

"My faves, bethuna (guys) will be reunited on my screen at 7:30. And 7:30 will be 7:30 again."

Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala plays the matriarch Mambokazi in 'Kwa Baba. Images: PhilMphela and Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Netizens react to My Brother’s Keeper getting cancelled: “Bring back Isibaya”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular channel Mzansi Magic had many South Africans stunned after news of one of their favourite telenovela flooded social media.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that My Brother's Keeper is getting cancelled.

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Petunia Maota shared some insights with Briefly News on what's to come on the show in November 2024.

Source: Briefly News