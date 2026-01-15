Veteran actress Hlengiwe Lushaba has joined the cast of e.tv 's popular drama series House of Zwide , taking on the role of Ntombizodwa Zungu

Lushaba's character, Ntombi, is described as a proud traditionalist and matriarch who navigates family dynamics with strength and hidden vulnerabilities

The Durban-born star brings her extensive experience in acting, singing, and choreography to the show, adding depth to the storyline

Hlengiwe Lushaba made her debut on 'House of Zwide'

Award-winning South African actress Hlengiwe Lushaba has made her debut on e.tv's hit drama series House of Zwide, stepping into the role of Ntombizodwa "Ntombi" Zungu.

As the first wife of businessman Khulubuse Zungu, Ntombi brings a compelling mix of tradition, pride, and emotional complexity to the show, enriching the ongoing narrative of family power struggles and cultural clashes.

Lushaba, who appeared on My Brother's Keeper, has built a multifaceted career spanning acting, singing, dancing, and choreography.

She studied at the Durban Institute of Technology (formerly Tecknikon Natal), specialising in dance, theatre, singing, and comedy. Her work often centres on African identity and dignity, confronting stereotypes through her performances.

A fierce matriarch enters the fray

In House of Zwide, Ntombi is portrayed as a woman born into wealth and political influence, deeply rooted in custom and status.

As the unquestioned matriarch of the Zungu homestead and a devoted mother to her daughter Sbahle, she played a pivotal role in building her husband's success.

However, her world is shaken when Khulubuse announces his intention to take Faith as a second wife, a decision requiring Ntombi's consent under tradition.

Despite agreeing, Ntombi masks her pain and resentment, subjecting Faith to gruelling traditional chores and even placing muthi in her room as intimidation.

Tensions rise as Ntombi's mother-in-law forms a bond with Faith, fueling jealousy. When Faith slaps Sbahle, Ntombi rejects the marriage outright, branding Faith a violent outsider.

Lushaba described the character:

“Ntombi is a character shaped by tradition, pride and emotional sacrifice.”

Hlengiwe Lushaba's impressive career highlights

Lushaba's journey in entertainment includes notable roles in South African productions. She gained recognition for her work in TV series such as Gaz'lam (2005) and Tjovitjo (2017), as well as films like the blockbuster District 9 (2009).

On stage, Lushaba, who replaced Busi Lurayi in Ruined after her untimely death, has performed in musicals including Far from the Madding Crowd, Lost in the Stars, Hairspray The Musical, African Queens, The Girls in their Sunday Dresses, Touch my blood, Modus Vivendi, and Curl up and dye.

As a choreographer and director, she hosted Cabaret in 2013 at the invitation of the Via Katlehong dance company.

Lushaba co-founded The Plat4orm, an alternative cultural space in Johannesburg, and continues to advocate for social change through art.

Her multidisciplinary talents make her a perfect fit for the dynamic House of Zwide cast.

A fresh dynamic for the show

House of Zwide, which follows the fashion world and family intrigues, gains new intensity with Lushaba's addition.

As Ntombi, she promises to deliver a performance that blends stoicism with underlying turmoil, keeping viewers hooked.

Hlengiwe Lushaba was expected to bring variance to 'House of Zwide'

