The Wife star Mbalenhle Mavimbela recently turned up with her closest friends on her birthday

The actress and musician was treated to an epic birthday celebration, complete with a fabulous dinner with friends, before the festivities moved to a nightclub

While fans celebrated the star's special day, others debated over her looks and her new age

Mbalenhle Mavimbela shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations. Images: mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Actress and singer Mbalenhle Mavimbela celebrated another trip around the sun, ensuring that it would be a day to remember.

Famous for her portrayal of Hlomu on the hit Showmax series The Wife, Mavumbela turned 29-years-old on 15 January 2026, and hosted close friends and industry mates to a luxurious dinner in Durban.

Taking to her Instagram story, the birthday girl reposted special tributes from her followers as well as glimpses into the festivities from her guests, who filled the stylish all-white-themed affair with laughter and memorable moments.

Among those spotted at the celebration were singer Nkosazana Daughter, media personality Palesa "Pali" Tembe, and businessman and nightclub owner Kgolo "DaGuru" Mthembu, whose stylish hotel, The Octavia Boutique Hotel, hosted the grand celebration in honour of Mbalenhle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Later in the night, the actress and TikTok star took the festivities to a nightclub, where she had all eyes on her as she sang and danced while holding a massive cake.

Coming from a successful release of her latest single, Weh Mbali, alongside FunkTone and Kiing Bhutie, Mbalenhle has every reason to celebrate, with her music career taking on a life of its own.

She currently sits on over 123,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, while her new song inches toward 29,000 streams. It sits in fifth place of her most popular songs, with Ulwembu, released in July 2025, occupying the number one spot with over 1.4 million streams.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced her birthday on X (formerly Twitter), and his post was met with shocked reactions from the online community.

Here's a glimpse into Mbalenhle Mavimbela's birthday celebration below.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela hosted a lavish dinner for her 29th birthday. Image: mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle Mavimbela hosted several familiar faces for her birthday dinner, including Nkosazana Daughter and Palesa "Pali" Tembe. Image: mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela hosted her 29th birthday dinner at The Octavia Boutique Hotel in Durban. Image: mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Mbalenhle Mavimbela's birthday

The comment section under Musa Khawula's post erupted with people stunned to learn Mbalenhle Mavimbela's age. Read some of their comments below.

TB_the_Poll_Guy was stunned:

"Be honest, is 29 the new 21 or what?"

Thabo_Tshisi reacted:

"She looks 22, stunning!"

Ndi__Muhali claimed:

"She looks 35."

ona_nky declared:

"All Mbalis are so gorgeous. Happy birthday, beautiful."

Online users argued that Mbalenhle Mavimbela does not look her age. Image: mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

lindzmlangeni was surprised:

"She’s so young."

DonaldMakhasane asked:

"Why does she look 34?"

I_am_Bucie said:

"Ohh, I didn’t realise that she’s so young. Happy birthday to her."

PreciousShange was confused:

"How is she only 29?"

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's age on her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to media personality Faith Nketsi's age on her birthday.

The online community was stunned to learn how old the reality TV star really is, considering her extensive history in the entertainment industry, with many expressing genuine concern and shock.

Source: Briefly News