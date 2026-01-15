TikToker and songstress Naledi Aphiwe recently discussed her "romantic" relationship with Mawelele

The KZN-born singer and Mawelele recently puzzled their fans when they announced their breakup

Fans of the duo previously congratulated them for winning an award for their song Romeo & Juliet

Naledi Aphiwe says her relationship with Mawelele is fake. Images: Naledi_Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Content creator and award-winning singer Naledi Aphiwe has set the record straight on her romantic relationship with fellow singer Mawelele.

The singer, who just turned 19 years old, and became famous after featuring in Chris Brown's song, opens up about the status of her relationship.

Mawelele previously made headlines when he revealed that he would tell his side of the story after his breakup with Aphiwe.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald previously shared on his X account that the pair won Best African Pop Song at the 2025 Metro FM Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Aphiwe confirmed in an interview with Sowetan on Thursday, 15 January 2026, that her romantic relationship with Mawelele was a PR stunt to promote their Romeo & Juliet duet.

The rising star adds that she and Mawelele were together for their music, but never dated.

"It was all publicity for our music, and I thank everyone for believing in it.

So, yes, I’m not, and never was, in a relationship with Mawelele. The only thing Mawelele would do was kiss me on the forehead, but that was it," she says.

The 19-year-old also reveals that she and Mawelele both have partners, and she thinks it’s time they both respect them by coming clean.

MDN News reported on its X account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, that Aphiwe started the year 2026 with gratitude after being nominated for Best African Duo or Group in R&B alongside Mawelele at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

Social media users react to their Metro Award

@minnie_madELA said:

"A well-deserved win, Romeo and Juliet is a beautiful song."

@ILoveHlengy replied:

"I guess she’s no longer popular for her drama now. Congratulations, baby."

@moagi_masike reacted:

"So excited! These two have given us beautiful music."

@NkosazanaFather wrote:

"When were submissions for these awards made? Wasn't this song released this year?"

@Bongi_Bee_ said:

"Oh, baby, I love her so much. Congrats to both of them."

@YayaRSA reacted:

"They are so deserving, but they sounded so bad. Naledi was even a bit better."

@iAlexXolo responded:

"Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe are milking this breakup. Now they have a song together where one is begging the other for love back. It feels like a publicity stunt. Hah, I’m here for it!"

@mpho_lefifi wrote:

"Naledi and Mawelele really worked hard this season. Well deserved, and big up. We love you so much."

Naledi Aphiwe says her 'Fake' romantic relationship with Mawelele is over. Image: Naledi_Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Donald hails Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe for saving RnB

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Donald Moatshe hailed Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe for saving the RnB music genre with the release of their collaborations.

The pair recently released their single Before and have been receiving rave reviews from fans.

Before the song's release, they had hinted at breaking up, with Naledi throwing shots at him.

Source: Briefly News