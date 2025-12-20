South African singer Naledi Aphiwe marked a special milestone, turning 19 years old

She took to her IG account, sharing a heartfelt message about her birthday

Mzansi flooded the comments section with their well-wishes

Naledi Aphiwe recently turned 19. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe is in her last teenage year. The popular KZN-born singer recently turned 19, and she celebrated her birthday in style.

The Kuvela Kuwe singer, who recently renovated her mother's house, reflected on her journey, stating that she was more mature now.

The star shared a lengthy message on her IG, where she wrote in part:

"I’ve worked hard, dreamed loudly, and refused to dim my light. I’m stepping into this new year knowing my worth, protecting my peace, and trusting my timing."

See her post in full below:

Fans show their love

Fans supported the youngster, who once thanked her supporters for choosing her. One user, @sanele_baloyi, wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays, my sweet doll! You are such a star. Keep shining. I love you so much."

@n_tokozo commented:

"Happy birthday, Naledi ❤️."

Celebrities also commented in their numbers, wishing the teenage star a happy birthday.

Musical artist Robot Boii said:

"Happy Birthday, Naledi 🙌🏾. Enjoy and God Bless!

Content creator Zuki Lamani commented:

"Happy birthday, sthandwa sam ❤️."

Singer Pabi Cooper said:

"Happy birthday ❤️."

Singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo added:

"Happy birthday, ntombazane🤍."

DJ Happygal sent:

"Happy birthday, sthandwa sami esihle ❤️."

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana commented:

"Happy birthday, cocomelon. You are a superstar. Kwande kukhanye konke okufisayo [May you expand, see light and have all your desires]❤️."

The Qwabe twins also wished her well, writing:

"Happy birthday, sweetheart."

Who is Naledi Aphiwe

Aphiwe is a young, rising South African singer-songwriter from Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, who gained international fame after her voice was sampled on Chris Brown's 2023 hit song Shooter from his album 11:11.

The sample launched her from a viral school video sensation into a recognised music talent known for her unique vocal talent and dedication to her education.

How did Naledi Aphiwe rise to fame?

Since the viral school video, Aphiwe has been catapulted from a South African high school student to an internationally recognised artist.

This moment has opened doors for collaborations, awards, and a burgeoning music career, all while balancing her education.

Singer Donald praises Naledi Aphiwe

Aphiwe is not only praised by fans, but fellow artists see the light in her and some are not hesitant to praise her.

Recently, the Shona singer received love and praise from musician Donald.

Following the release of Aphiwe and Mawelele's song, Buya Ekhaya, Donald said the duo was here to save South African RnB, and Mzansi couldn't have agreed more.

Naledi Aphiwe touches on her beef with MaWhoo

Not everyone in the entertainment space is so fond of Aphiwe.

The star has a beef with singer MaWhoo.

MaWhoo's previous interview on Gagasi FM, in which she told her side of the story on what caused their beef, seemingly offended Aphiwe.

The teenage star later made a TikTok video, where she threw shade at MaWhoo.

Naledi Aphiwe addressed her beef with MaWhoo. Image: naledi_aphiwe

Source: Getty Images

Fans defend Naledi Aphiwe's broken English

In another unrelated report, Briefly News published that Aphiwe's fans came to her defense when her broken English was criticised online.

Source: Briefly News