Actress and DJ Thuli P trended on X after a video of her dancing zep moves went viral

The actress admitted in the video's caption that she was merely "trying" the moves

Netizens joined in the fun, with many hyping up her effort

A video of amapiano producer and DJ Thulisile ‘Thuli’ Phongolo, also known as Thuli P, left Mzansi gushing online over her dance moves.

The actress-turned-DJ, who used to date DJ Maphorisa, danced the zep moves in a viral TikTok video.

Known for her role as Namhla Diale, the daughter of Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy, she stunned Mzansi with her dance moves, with many taking to the comments section with mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Fans applaud Thuli P's effort

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to her video. One user, @Ona_nky wrote:

"Aw, she’s trying."

Another user, @firstqueenity, echoed the sentiment, repeating:

"She tried."

@IsaacTK2010 acted confused, saying:

"Ke mang? I don't know her."

@respect_joe was brutally honest:

"Nothing is happening here."

@IndingoCoffee focused elsewhere, typing:

"Muhle lo muntu, yoh [She's super beautiful, wow]."

@boosting cable complained with:

"We lost a good actress to... lifestyle."

Who is Thuli P?

Born Thulisile Phongolo on Jan 22, 1994, the star is a prominent South African actress, DJ (known as DJ Thuli P), media personality, and influencer famous for her breakout role as Namhla Diale on Generations: The Legacy.

Thuli P has since starred in shows like The Wife and acted in films, while also building a successful DJ career and endorsing brands.

Thuli P started her acting career on Tshisa before rising to fame on Generations: The Legacy. She has subsequently appeared in The Republic, Makoti, and the film I Am Sofia.

The actress transitioned into deejaying in 2017, becoming popular in the amapiano scene and releasing her own music.

She graduated with a degree in Strategic Marketing from the University of Johannesburg.

Who is Thuli P dating now?

Thuli P was rumoured to be dating Zimbabwean businessman and politician Scott Kupa (also known as Scott Sakupwanya) after her split from DJ Maphorisa, though she publicly denied these reports in May 2025, stating she's not dating him.

The actress previously dated DJ Maphorisa. Their relationship ended after she opened a case of assault against him in May 2023.

While linked to Scott Kupa, Thuli P has denied being in a relationship with him, making her current dating status private as of late 2025.

Thuli P claps back at fake designer bag rumours

Thuli P previously hogged headlines following claims she buys cheap knockoffs after showing off her new Louis Vuitton bag.

The allegations seemingly reached the actress, who at the time responded to the claims with another Instagram post paired with a clever pun as a caption.

But Mzansi reacted to her latest picture, with some criticising her for not investing or donating the money.

Her Instagram page usually showcases her glamourous lifestyle.

Thuli P slams the Zumas

The actress once caught serious strays on the microblogging platform X for speaking out against Jacob Zuma's family.

Briefly News reported then that the actress had questioned the Zuma family's actions after the former president was arrested.

