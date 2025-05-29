Thuli Phongolo is once again making headlines after controversial blogger Musa Khawula revealed the identity of her alleged new boyfriend following her split from DJ Maphorisa.

Khawula claims that Thuli is now dating Scott Sakupwanya, one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent gold dealers

Despite the buzz, neither Thuli nor Sakupwanya have addressed the rumours, which continue to dominate trending topics

Thanks to her huge social media following, Thuli Phongolo often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Thuli Phongolo was rumoured to be dating Zimbabwean tycoon Scott Sakupwanya. Images: thuliphongolo, scott_kupa

In recent years, Thuli Phongolo has made headlines with her love life, which she has kept under wraps, leaving us to guess.

Thuli Phongolo’s alleged relationship with Zim’s gold tycoon turns heads

The bubbly DJ and actress is trending after Musa Khawula revealed her alleged boyfriend in a now-viral post.

Musa Khawula revealed that the star is dating Zimbabwe's gold tycoon Scott Sakupwanya.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Musa Khawula posted:

"Thuli Phongolo finds love in the arms of Scott Kupa. This comes after Thuli Phongolo dumped her abusive ex-boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa. Scott Kupa, a businessman and a ZANU PF member of parliament, recently purchased a Lamborghini for his new beau Thuli Phongolo."

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online. Netizens were quick to share their two cents.

However, little is known about when the two started dating, as alleged.

The two have yet to address the rumours that have thrust them into the top trends.

Get to know Thuli Phongolo's rumoured boyfriend

However, Briefly News has since connected the dots about Thuli Phongolo’s alleged boyfriend.

Scott Sakupwanya is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest gold dealers and has many businesses under his watch.

He is also a member of parliament for the ruling party, Zanu PF, and has business interests in football.

Scott Sakupwanya owns one of Zimbabwe’s richest football clubs, Scottland FC, which plays in the Zimbabwean top-flight league.

Surprisingly, former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat plays for the Harare-based club.

The celebrated politician who is friends with multi-millionaire boxer Floyd Mayweather was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Mihlali Ndamase.

However, against the reports, he made it known that he didn’t know Mihlali Ndamase and had never met or talked with her.

Thuli Phongolo's failed relationship with DJ Maphorisa

News of their alleged relationship comes after Thuli Phongolo called it quits with DJ Maphorisa.

After months of rumours, her relationship with DJ Maphorisa came to light when she dragged the star to the courts for gender based violence in 2023.

However, rumour mill has it that she later withdrew the charges.

Thuli Phongolo was spotted on a popular soapie set. Image: thuliphongolo

At the time, reports said the two were back together, and DJ Maphorisa even played a special set on her birthday.

Unconfirmed reports claim he even spent millions on a sleek G-Wagon, which he gifted to the Generations actress as a birthday gift.

Against the reports, Thuli Phongolo seemingly downplayed the reports with a string of cryptic social media posts.

Last year, she said she was not dating DJ Maphorisa after her clip with Cyan Boujee flooded online.

Reacting to the news after being dragged into the drama online, Thuli Phongolo posted on X:

"I’m not dating Phori, let that man live, man."

Thuli Phongolo gets candid about her love life

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo opened up about her love life.

After making headlines with her rumoured affair with DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo took to social media to clear the air.

