Former TKZee member turned pastor, Kabelo Mabalane, is trending after a viral video of his sermon at Rhema Bible Church touched many South Africans

Social media reactions praised Kabelo's spiritual growth, with some highlighting his impressive public speaking and others noting Musa Khawula’s uncharacteristically neutral post

Celebrity spiritual journeys are gaining attention in Mzansi, with Kabelo joining stars like Cassper Nyovest, Candice Modiselle and Gogo Skhotheni in publicly embracing faith

South African music legend turned pastor Kabelo Mabalane is trending on social media after a video of his powerful sermon went viral. Kabelo, who was one-third of one of South Africa's biggest Kwaito groups, TKZee, now fellowships at Rhema Bible Church with his family.

Kabelo Mabalane's sermon moves Mzansi

It's not every day that you see a celebrity who used to live in the showbiz industry putting a hold on their old life and choosing to follow God. Several South African celebrities, including Candice Modiselle, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Black Coffee, Nasty C, Thabiso Mokhethi and Gogo Skhotheni, have been on spiritual journeys.

Another celebrity who has flipped the switch is former TKZee member Kabelo Mabalane. Mabalane, who has been open about his journey and even disclosed that he has been clean from drugs and sober for more than two decades, has been showing his work as a pastor at Rhema Bible Church.

Several videos of Kabelo delivering powerful sermons, sometimes with his wife Gail Mabalane and their children, have motivated social media users. A new video of the star doing what he does best was shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. In the video, Mabalane even flexed his singing abilities when he sang a snippet of one of his hit songs for the congregants.

Fans react to Kabelo Mabalane's powerful sermon

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some admitted that they were moved by Kabelo's teaching, while others joked that Musa Khawula liked the star because he did not add his controversial, spicy and unfiltered captions on the post.

@MshavhyMaths said:

"It’s rare to see a kwaito star with such good English, ask Pitch Black Afro."

@tebogosebs wrote:

"Nice caption there, it's been a while."

@Siphiwe0611 commented:

"The heart is in the right place, may the good Lord give him more wisdom and light 🙏🏽"

@AfricaAndAround said:

"He is doing well."

@Xolani_khabazel said:

"Another religious sheep 🐑"

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unseen actress Gail Mabalane and her husband Kabelo celebrated a major milestone in their marriage earlier this year.

The legendary musician and media personality, Kabelo Mabalane and his wife, Gail, revealed on their social media accounts this week that they've been together for 12 years. The mother of two shared that their love keeps growing stronger, and she's grateful for every moment with her husband and the father of her children.

