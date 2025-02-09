Actress Gail Mabalane recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband, Kabelo Mabalane

The Happiness actress shared photos with the father of her children, celebrating their marriage

Fans and celebrity friends gathered in her comment section to shower her and her husband with love and cheer

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Image: Gail Mabalane

Source: Twitter

Unseen actress Gail Mabalane who recently honoured her son on his 7th birthday is celebrating her wedding anniversary.

The legendary musician and media personality, Kabelo Mabalane and his wife, Gail revealed on their social media accounts this week that they've been together for 12 years.

The Blood & Water actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 9 February to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband.

The mother of two shared that their love keeps growing stronger and she's grateful for every moment with her husband and father of her children.

Mrs Mabalane also wished for many more years of love, laughter, and adventures together with her husband of 12 years, Kabelo Mabalane.

South Africans congratulate the Mabalanes

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"Congrats to the happy couple! All the best to them. I love them so much!"

chef_patsel wrote:

"Is it 12 years already shuu. Congratulations Cuz."

gee_kely replied:

"Happy anniversary my people. Here's to many more years to come."

mpho.masasa said:

"Happy Anniversary to the both of you guys. ❤️❤️❤️We love and appreciate the both of you. Not just advancing God's Kingdom but also as an example to many in this generation. We love you."

moozlie wrote:

"Happy Anniversary Guys, so much love for you."

antonjeftha replied:

"Happy Anniversary!! May God continue abundantly blessing you."

@NationalUncle said:

"I love this couple they are my favorite, then Nandi and Zakes."

@shireenhlalele said:

"Congratulations to Kabelo and Gail Mabalane. May the Almighty God continue to bless their union."

Gail Mabalane rings in December with photo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December that Unseen actress Gail Mabalane welcomed the December festive season with a cute snap on social media.

The award-winning actress shared a photo of her holding a TKZee poster, her husband Kabelo Mabalane's former group.

