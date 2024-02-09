Kabelo Mabalane and Gail Mabalane, a renowned celebrity duo, marked their 11th year wedding anniversary

The couple's throwback picture of their wedding ceremony had netizens gushing over their love

Netizens lauded their never-ending love and how they show it off for the world to see

Love is indeed a beautiful thing. Celebrity couple Kabelo Mabalane and his wife Gail Mabalanae recently marked 11 years of marriage.

Gail Mabalane and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate 11 years of marriage. Image: @gail-mabalane

Source: Instagram

Gail and Kabelo married for 11 years

Preacher Kabelo Mabalane and his actress wife, Gail Mabalane, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple's throwback picture of their wedding ceremony had netizens gushing over their love.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 in a private ceremony only attended by their industry friends and family.

Check out the picture posted by @MDNnewss below:

11 years of marital bliss was not so smooth

According to News24, the couple opened up about troubles in their marriage.

"Our marriage from the onset has been a platform and an environment conducive to talking about serious, hard issues. My wife has had to call me out on certain things and behaviours and we have had to deal with issues head-on. We are open, honest and we communicate, and it hasn’t been an overnight process. But we had to teach each other."

Netizens gush over Gail and Kabelo

Netizens praised the couple's enduring love and the way they proudly display it for all to see.

@I_am_Bucie:

"Congratulations to them, I really love this for them, God has kept their marriage. To many more years."

@NtateWilliams:

"Love is beautiful."

@Ron_YNWA:

"They are the best."

@prow_II:

"They really love each other."

@Dingswayo_N

"This is beautiful Moruti. I love this couple."

@UrbanStreetZA:

"Wow I’m inspired. I love this couple."

@Luegh8:

"When a man is relaxed and caring receives all the time of joy."

@mfundo_debrian:

"Lucky guy. That's the most beautiful woman in SA."

@Gods_Step_Son:

"Feels like they’ve been together forever."

@Thabisa22159

"11 years later Gail is hotter than she could ever be."

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gail Mabalane honoured her son Khumo's birthday with a heartfelt message. The talented actress shared endearing snapshots with her beloved little one, marking his sixth birthday in style.

Fans and Mzansi celebs gathered to shower Khumo with birthday love and cheer.

Source: Briefly News