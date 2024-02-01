Gail Mabalane honoured her son Khumo's birthday with a sweet message

The Unseen actress showed off her photos with her little man, celebrating his sixth birthday

Fans and Mzansi celebs gathered to shower Khumo with birthday love and cheer

Gail Mabalane and fellow celebs showered her son Khumo with warm birthday wishes. Images: gail_mabalane

Gail Mabalane was beaming with joy as she celebrated her son's birthday. Little Bouga Luv turned a year older and received warm birthday wishes from his mom and her industry friends.

Gail Mabalane pens birthday message to son

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's son, Khumo, recently turned six on 31 January 2024 and was showered with love.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gail kept the tradition of posting a sweet birthday message on her son's birthday.

The beloved Unseen actress shared several photos of her son, who has an uncanny resemblance to his dad - kids will betray you!

"Happy Birthday to the coolest six-year-old I know. You bring so much love and joy into our lives, Khumzi. God has so much in store for you "no eye has seen." The Lord is your Shepherd, you shall not want."

Mzansi celebrates Gail Mabalane's son

Followers gushed over Khumo's sweet face and showed him love on his birthday:

South African rapper, Moozlie said:

"Happy birthday, cutie!"

Mzansi broadcaster, Azania gushed over Khumo:

"How adorable! His father's twin!"

Local actress, Salamina Mosese wrote:

"Happy birthday!"

SA actress, Dineo Moeketsi celebrated Khumo:

"Happy birthday, Khumo!"

South African broadcaster, Melanie Bala said:

"Awwww, happy birthday, Khumo!

lulu_hela was stunned:

"Aaahh!!! Birthday blessings to Khumo!! This is happening far too quickly!!"

_pushie posted:

"Happy Birthday, my handsome Khumo!!!!"

_phetola wrote:

"Happy Birthday, big boi!!! Congratulations, Mom and Dad on this great milestone! Wishing Khumo God’s blessings in abundance."

zolathekiso showed love to Khumo:

"Happy sixth birthday, Khumo. Much love from all of us."

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates Gail's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabelo Mabalane's sweet birthday wish to his gorgeous wife, Gail:

"Happy birthday to my soft place to fall."

Gail was flooded with heartfelt birthday messages from fans and peers on her special day.

