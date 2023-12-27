Actress Gail Mabalane recently celebrated her birthday recently

The Unseen star turned 39, and her husband, Kabelo Mabalane, wished her a happy birthday

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula also reshared Kabelo's post and stated that he celebrated his wife's birthday

Gail Mabalane recently celebrated her birthday. Image: @gail_mabalane

Source: Instagram

Actress Gail Mabalane just turned a year older and wiser. The star recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her social media followers and fans came out in droves to wish her a great year ahead.

Actress Gail Mabalane turns 39

Recently, Unseen star Gail Mabalane just made headlines as she celebrated turning 39 on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. Gail's husband, Kabelo Mabalane, posted pictures of her on his social media page, wishing her the happiest birthday.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my soft place to fall."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also reshared the post that Kabelo posted on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Ex-druggie turned Pastor; Kabelo Mabalane wishes his wife Gail Mabalane a happy 39th birthday."

See the post below:

Netizens wished her a happy birthday

Shortly after Kabelo posted the birthday post, many netizens and celebs flooded the comment section wishing Gail the happiest birthday. See some of the comments below:

mokoenalive wrote:

"HBD @gail_mabalane , more Life & more Growth & Wins."

pennylebyane said:

"Capricorns rule... Happy birthday to the G.O.A.T."

tshepivundla shared:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful."

mslelob commented:

"Smatsatsa! Happy Birthday Gail."

boi2meloow mentioned:

"Happiest of birthdays to the beautiful Mrs Mabalane."

hellybrad responded:

"Happy birthday to her."

melissapvanwyk replied:

"Birthday blessings to your gorgeous wife."

