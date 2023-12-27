Singer Kelly Khumalo celebrated Christmas this year with her children

The star also spent her first Christmas with her new bundle of joy

Many netizens questioned the whereabouts of her first son, which she shared with Jub Jub

Kelly Khumalo celebrates Christmas this year with her children. Image: @kellykhumaloza

The Voice of Africa and award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo had a bonding session with her family on Christmas day recently. The star also trended on social after going on a vulgar rant after losing to Ntokozo Mbambo at the SAMA Awards 2023.

Kelly spends her first Christmas with her last-born

The most popular singer Kelly Khumalo has made headlines once again on social media. The star recently had a fruitful Christmas as she got to spend her first Xmas with her new addition to her family, her bundle of joy.

The picture of the star posing with her two girls was posted online by the gossip and news page MDNews, and they captioned it:

"Kelly Khumalo celebrate Christmas with her family."



The musician also shared the photos on her Instagram page, and she captioned them:

"Lord thank you the gift of life, thank you for protection and most importantly thank you for blessing me with these gifts."



Fans question the whereabouts of her son

Shortly after the post of Kelly and her children circulated on social media, many netizens then flooded the comment section questioning the whereabouts of her son that she shares with Jub Jub. See her comments below:

@Maphumzah asked:

"Where is Jub Jub's son."

@nokie555 said:

"Where's the boy?"

@RichBlackWidow mentioned:

"Jub Jub junior is missing over there."

@NdukaIbekwe shared:

"Beautiful family."

@Mojela_Mk questioned:

"Okae correct sikis,masweet amaningi Jr?"

@Cindymncube3 commented:

"Uphi uboy bakithi...Merry Christmas."

@masenyamakola wrote:

"Manje Jub Jub jnr ukuphi?"

Zandie writes to Kelly Khumalo on bday

In another article, Briefly News reported that Singer Zandie Khumalo wished her big sister Kelly Khumalo a glorious birthday. The singer turned 39 on 11 November 2023.

The Ikhwela hitmaker praised her sister Kelly for being the best older sister any girl would wish for. She said every young girl deserves to have a sibling, just like Kelly.

