Gqom queen and the late Mampintsha's wife Babes Wodumo paid one of the young up-and-coming artists a visit to her home. This comes after she made headlines recently when she opened up about people who are two-faced ahead of her late husband's anniversary.

Babes Wodumo showers Naledi Aphiwe with gifts

Naledi Aphiwe and Babes Wodumo spent quality time together the day after Christmas. The Wololo hitmaker visited Naledi at her home, and she came bearing gifts. The 17-year-old posted pictures on her Instagram page of what Babes got for her and pictures posing with the star.

She captioned them:

"@babes_wodumo at home to see me thank you so much sis."

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's visit

Shortly after the musician shared photos of herself and the star, many peeps flooded the comment section and shared their thoughts on Wodumo's visitation. See some of the comments below:

sheis.phil wrote:

"But I love love Naledi and her voice is just the booming factor."

macartiny said:

"Wena u are blessed from ur mothers womb, siyakubongela."

sisterrr.act__shared:

"Shes too sweet."

mholiunami responded:

"She’s so sweet."

tsakani__2.0 replied:

"Usishiyele ama Lindo masta Joko letiye."

angelvico00 commented:

"God bless you Babes."

naledi_aphiwefanpage mentioned:

"Keep on shinning baby we love you and support you."

melody_coza responded:

"God bless u lil one and big sis Babes."

mduduzi_shamase_mkhwanazi wrote:

"beautiful moment."

Babes relives Mampintsha's funeral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo remembered the day she and her family buried her husband, Mampintsha. Babes Wodumo reminisced about the time she saw her deceased husband in bed and how she slept on his chest for two hours.

An emotional Babes then fell asleep on Instagram Live while her viewers flooded her comments section with worried messages.

