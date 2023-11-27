Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo remembered the day she and her family buried her husband, Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo reminisced about the time she saw her deceased husband in bed and how she slept on his chest for two hours

An emotional Babes then fell asleep on Instagram Live while her viewers flooded her comments section with worrisome messages

Babes Wodumo slept while on Instagram Live talking about the late Mampintsha. Image: @babes_wodumo

A very heartbroken Babes Wodumo went on Instagram Live to vent. Towards the end of her session, she fell asleep.

Babes Wodumo recounts tragedy of losing Mampintsha

The Durban-based Gqom queen Babes Wodumo remembered the day she and her family buried her husband, Mampintsha. Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, shared that when she arrived to view his body, he was covered.

She had asked the people from the funeral parlour in charge of his funeral to unzip the bad so he could breathe. Babes admitted that at that moment, she was very understandably out of her mind.

Prior to that, she mentioned how she slept on his chest for two hours. The Wololo singer shared that she and Mampintsha had agreed to take pictures of each other after should the other pass away.

After the people unzipped the bag, Babes said she was relieved as her husband had some air, and she then proceeded to take pictures.

Babes falls asleep during her rant

Babes Wodumo went on a rant and mentioned how hurt she was by the treatment they received.

In another shared by @MDNnewss, Babes Wodumo seemingly addresses some people and threatens to poison them.

During her session, Babes suddenly fell asleep on Instagram Live while her viewers flooded her comments section with worrisome messages.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Babes Wodumo's rant

Commenting under the X blogger's posts, this is how some people reacted:

@nxalati8 said:

"Hope she has more love and support to get her back on her feet again."

@iAmKudaMaynard added:

"Man that’s just sad to watch."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Very saddened for her."

@itsjacksudre

"We love you Babes Wodumo."

@Emely20250269 said:

"She just lost the one person who was very important to her, whether we liked him or not. She needs support. She will definitely bounce back with the right support."

@Sli_Simelane

"This is sad, doesn’t she have some friends who truly love her enough to support her till she rises again? Yoh uBabes bandla."

@Lethabo4991

"Babes clearly is going through a lot, and it doesn't get better, God I pray Babes finds healing and comfort."

Babes Wodumo's son Sponge goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mampintsha's vibrant spirit is living on through Sponge Wodumo.

Babes Wodumo recorded the young boy dancing to a Gqom track in a viral video. Mzansi showed love to Sponge, saying he takes after his parents and might have a future in entertainment.

