Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, is working on a new song

The musician shared a post telling her fans that she will be dedicating the new song to her husband, Mhlonishwa Gumede

Netizens shower the star with love, and some complimented her on how she always expressed her love for her husband

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede said she is working on a new song for her husband. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, has been open and transparent about her love for her husband Mhloniswa Gumede. Now she said she will be releasing a new song.

Zandie dedicates her upcoming song to her hubby

The star has been trending for all the wrong reasons, but recently, she has made headlines for the right reason. Zandie shared on her Instagram page that she is cooking a new song dedicated to her husband.

At least this time, she isn't naming her dog after anyone. The star posted a picture of her hubby Mhlonishwa Gumede, and wrote:

"There's a song and I'm writing about you and it's gonna be beautiful and you deserve it........Thank you for the best years of my life and congratulations on your milestone today I always knew you could do it, Zena is lucky to have a father like you."

See the post below:

Fans show Zandie some love

Shortly after she shared her post, her fans and supporters flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

ncedile_ngobese shared:

"Yooo, you love your husband so much."

zamamyeni29 asked:

"When can I bring my CV to apply for the second wife position?"

wendy.sthe.makhanya complimented:

"Such a peaceful family."

olgataaibos1990 wrote:

"Si ready my people love you, sis Zandi for always teaching some of us how to appreciate our husband love you queen."

choppa_margarida responded:

"The king."

Zandile Khumalo addresses the film industry

A previous report from Briefly News wrote that Singer Zandie Khumalo often finds herself at the centre of controversy, but this time, she has topped the trend list for all the right reasons.

Zandile got something off her chest. The Ikhwela hitmaker blasted the film industry, saying they are exploiting actors and that they should stop. The star wrote a post on her Instagram timeline addressing this issue after she was asked to come and perform at a certain show but was offered an amount below her standard rate.

