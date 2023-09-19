Zandie Khumalo recently joked about her and hubby getting divorced on Instagram

The singer shared a picture of her ring accompanied by a lengthy message

Netizens flooded her comment section with hilarious messages, with some saying they almost fainted

Kelly's younger sister Zandie Khumalo joked about getting divorced online. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Zandie likes stirring drama each and every time. After toying with her followers, the singer recently found herself at the centre of controversy.

Zandie Khumalo jokes about getting divorced

Kelly's younger sister sure knows how to spark drama online.

Recently, the singer shared a long, heartfelt message to her husband, but the post's first sentence left many of her followers confused for a second. Zandie shared a picture of her ring and a lengthy appreciation post for her hubby.

She wrote:

"This is a post I've been avoiding and postponing, but sometimes we have to confront reality. My husband and I are no longer as we used to be. We are closer than ever; our son will turn 2 in 4 days. Love continues to grow, even though it takes different forms.

"Thank you so much, Mnguni, for everything you mean to me. I appreciate your unwavering promises that make you a true man of commitment. Now, I can happily endorse your CV, Mamncane."

See the post here:

Netizens responded to Zandie's hilarious post

Shortly after she posted, social media users flooded Zandie's comment section. Some of the netizens shared how they almost fainted after reading the first sentence, only to continue reading and actually find out it was all a joke:

duchessofhampstead responded:

"Yey! Udlala kabi, had to get my heart off the floor. Kushukuthi lama Pilchards ayasebenza."

ms_lebeloane1 replied:

"Somehow, I knew u were joking usile Kodwa."

lungi_mm said:

"Kodwa why ungithusa kangaka Sis. Joooooo I nearly fainted. I love you and my brother so much. May God continue to bless your family."

lehnkosie said:

"Angisiye muntu ofunda yonke ipost I jumped some lines but this one yenze sure kuthi ngifunda every word huuuuuuuuu don't ever again usithuse kanje."

stheshy_khumalo replied:

"Yoh ayy you had us there. But I'm so happy for you guys."

_lenhle_lenhle responded:

"Lapho I'm getting married on Saturday cishe ngaquleka and cancel kwa mshado ngoba wow ama devorce amanganga besengishilo. May God shield your union."

iamxolilecndo_ replied:

"Zandi yini? Tjooo uvalo langithi heqe! Nozosibulala mntase."

Zandie recently opened up about the unfair pay and exploitation of actors in the film industry.

The star also released her single Ikhwela recently.

Zandie Khumalo gives her first public interview

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Zandile gave her first public interview regarding the Senzo Meyiwa trial. In a snippet of the interview, Zandile Khumalo shared that Kelly Khumalo and some of the people who arrived on the night of the incident moved Senzo's body from the crime scene to the car.

She further said that she was the one who sat with Senzo at the back of the vehicle while on their way to the hospital.

