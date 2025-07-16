A South African man has shared a breakdown of the cost of using an electric blanket, showing how affordable it can be to stay warm during winter

According to his calculations, using an electric blanket for 8 hours a night would not cost one much, which impressed many

The video has sparked conversation online, with many viewers appreciating the insight and sharing their own tips for staying warm on a budget amidst rising electricity costs in South Africa

A South African man has sparked conversation online after breaking down the cost of using an electric blanket, showing just how affordable it can be to stay warm during winter.

A gent broke down the electric blanket power usage in rands and units, impressing South Africans. Image: Wes Reddy/Facebook and Chalffy/Getty Images

Electricity prices in South Africa have significantly increased, with Eskom, the state-owned power utility, implementing a 12.74% tariff hike for direct customers starting April 1, 2025. Municipalities are also raising their electricity prices, with some facing increases of up to 14% from July 1, 2025. These hikes are well above the current inflation rate, putting additional strain on South African households and businesses.

Man breaks down electric blanket usage in rands and units

One man in Mzansi has taken it upon himself to educate people in South Africa on their electric blanket power usage, as he posted a video on Facebook under the handle Wes Reddy on 15 July 2025.

In a clip that has gained traction, Wes Reddy explained that most electric blankets use around 60 watts (W) of power per hour. That translates to just 0.06 kilowatt-hours (kWh), or units of electricity, consumed every hour.

He went on to express that electricity could cost about R4 per unit. This means the blanket costs approximately 24 cents per hour to operate. If someone were to use the electric blanket for eight hours each night typical during chilly winter evenings, it would total R1.92 per night.

Doing the monthly maths, 30 nights of use would add up to R57.60, Wes Reddy stated in the clip. He also said the following:

"So, it really does not use a lot of power."

His breakdown received praise from Mzansi netizens, many of whom said the figures helped put their own electricity use into perspective. Others shared tips for staying warm on a budget and encouraged Eskom-conscious households to consider electric blankets over other heating options.

As energy costs continue to rise in South Africa, simple cost-saving explanations like this are proving helpful to households trying to stay warm without breaking the bank. For under R60 a month, many now see the electric blanket as a smart winter essential.

Take a look at the video below:

SA chimes in on the rising cost of electricity

People in Mzansi also expressed their frustration about the rising cost of electricity in the country, while others were grateful for the insight.

Nadia Anderson said:

"But Eskom has a way to make your units fly."

Liesl Stegmann added:

"This guy is right, worked it out last winter, cheaper to run electric blankets than boiling a full kettle for a hot water bottle."

Ashmin Singh wrote:

"Thank you for the very informative information What about an oil heater?"

Rani Moodley commented:

"Very informative."

A man broke down the electric blanket's power usage in rands and units, which amazed South Africans. Image: Wes Reddy

People in SA are complaining about electricity

