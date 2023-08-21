Singer Zandie Khumalo bought a dog, described it as ugly and smelly, and named it Mlosholo claimed that its job is to bark

Kelly Khumalo's sister named her dog after Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the suspects in Senzo Meyiwa's case

Netizens called her disrespectful and said that Mshololo should sue her for naming her dog after her

Zandie Khumalo trolled on Twitter as she named her dog after Advocate Zandile Mshololo. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @KingKAzania

Source: Twitter

Zandie buys a new dog

Seems like singer, Zandie Khumalo loves drama and controversy.

Zandie recently introduced her new dog, humorously describing it as both "ugly" and "smelly." She playfully named the dog "Mlosholo" and jokingly assigned it the role of a vigilant barker.

However, her choice of name holds a deeper significance, as it echoes the name of Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is involved in representing one of the suspects linked to the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This lighthearted yet potentially contentious decision has sparked an angry reaction from netizens and brought attention to the sensitive case.

Netizens hit back on Zandie

The naming choice quickly ignited a strong reaction from netizens after @jozitube shared the news their twitter page.

Critics have labeled Zandie Khumalo's act as disrespectful and inconsiderate, particularly towards Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

see the post here:

Some users expressed their disbelief at the choice and even suggested that Advocate Mshololo should pursue legal action against the singer for associating her name with a pet dog.

@KebitsamangMos2 wrote:

"Let Mshololo sue her"

@vngxabani wrote:

"Nomculo wakhe obhorayo"

@Mahlako_1 wrote:

"This one wa telela"

@Bkoetle wrote:

"Mshololo was be doing a great job if she’s causing people to buy dogs "

The incident has drawn attention to the boundaries of humor, respect, and the impact of public actions in the context of ongoing legal matters, making it a topic of discussion among both followers and observers of the situation.

@Angelzwane_25 wrote:

"I think advocate Mshololo was right when she asked about her level of education, that advocate can spot a domkop from afar"

Zandie encourages fans to pray

Previously, Briefly News reported that controversial singer, Zandie Khumalo urged fans to not forget the power of prayer.

Zandie penned a thought-provoking post about prayer and fans appreciated her for sharing such a thoughtful and sweet message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News