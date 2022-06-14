Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandile Khumalo raised Mzansi's suspicions about advocate Zandile Mshololo's loyalty recently

The singer sparked a fierce debate when she posted the defence lawyer in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial and showered her with praises

Zandi's controversial post comes just after the court dismissed a second docket that had listed the Khumalo sisters, their mother and others as murder suspects

Social media users have questioned advocate Zandile Mshololo's loyalty in the Zenzo Meyiwa murder trial after Zandile Khumalo posted her picture on Instagram.

Zandile Khumalo has raised social media users' suspicions with her Instagram post of advocate Zandile Mshololo. Image: @zandi_khumalo_gumede and @Dashie07/Twitter

Khumalo raised eyebrows when she posted the defence attorney's picture on her page and showered her with praises.

According to The South African, Zandile's caption on Mshololo's pic rocking Zulu traditional regalia translates to:

“The Zulu nation. Oh Lord my namesake is so beautiful she looks like she’s about to sing Ikhwela.”

The publication further reports that Zandile's cryptic post comes soon after the court's dismissal of a second docket which had put the case on hold. The docket allegedly linked Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri to Meyiwa's murder.

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from confused fans. Twitter users are wondering why Zandie would shower a woman trying to put her and her family behind bars with praises.

@CiAr54218059 asked:

"Why Zandie, Kelly Khumalo’s sister post Adv Mshololo??? All of a sudden Adv Mshololo is against Adv Teffo and The judge is siding her!! There’s something fishy."

@Nthabi_moka2 commented:

"What is Zandile Khumalo aiming to achieve by posting Adv. Mshololo on her IG account? She is making it easier for some of us to really believe they bribed the advocate #SenzoMeyiwatrial."

@Mbhape1 noted:

"Adv Mshololo and Judge Maumela have been bribed straight… They are playing games and delaying tactics to jeopardise this case Carl Niehaus #SenzoMeyiwaTrail Cape Town Adv Teffo Hilux Kelly Khumalo Judge Maumela."

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Second docket that names Kelly Khumalo has no merit, says public prosecutions

Briefly News previously reported that the second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial did not hold any merit according to the defence lawyer for accused number five Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

The National Prosecuting Authority's director of public prosecutions in Gauteng said in a letter that it never made the decision to charge those implicated in the second docket because it was an internal option.

Mshololo earlier questioned why the suspects from the second docket opened in 2019 were not charged which halted the cross-examination of the state witness, SABC News reported. Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time, Kelly Khumalo and six other people who were in the house when the soccer star was murdered were named as suspects.

