The hashtag #IsencaneLengane trended on social media following another spicy episode that left Mzansi disappointed i n Thando's choices

n The young wife from northern KwaZulu-Natal is heavily pregnant while her hubby Siyacela Dlamuka is busy with his side chick in Durban

The viewers of the reality show shared that they are no longer feeling sorry for Thando, because many believe she should have left him when he introduced his girlfriend

Isencane Lengane trended on social media after airing a spicy episode. The viewers of the show shared how they were disappointed in some of Thando's choices.

‘Isencane Lengane’ star Thando is pregnant and her hubby Siyacela Dlamuka is cheating on her. Image: @mojalovetv

Source: Instagram

She fell pregnant despite the fact that her young hubby, Siyacela Dlamuka, is cheating on her. Siyacela introduced his girlfriend to the fans during the last season of the show. Peeps wanted Thando to pack her bags and go back home when Siyacela started cheating on her.

Taking to Twitter, some people shared that they're no longer feeling sorry for the loving Thando, while others commented on her health, especially now that she's pregnant.

@Wendy_Tlo commented:

"Honestly Thando made her bed and unfortunately she must lie on it. I’m done feeling sorry for her."

@Zamathole14 said:

"Siyacela gaining weight and Thando losing weight is weird."

@Andile77018664 wrote:

"No guys, Thando doesn't look healthy in this pregnancy."

@XolaniNgcobo167 commented:

"You can't blame Siyacela for Thando's failures. Thando must just learn to put herself first. And that's it."

@paballo_patsa said:

"Thando looks so much older. Being with Siyacela will really age you bandla."

@TheePrincess9 wrote:

"Patiently waiting for Thando to complain about Siyacela failing to buy nappies and milk for the baby."

@Zamathole14 added:

"Thando will leave Siyacela when she is ready. Okwamanje she is in love and I get it, shame."

Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka's marriage reportedly in trouble

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando and Siyacela Dlamuka's marriage is reportedly in trouble. Thando apparently wants out of the marriage because of her hubby's two-timing ways.

The Isencane Lengane reality TV stars' relationship topped trends lists when Siyacela introduced his Durban girlfriend, Manto, in the Moja Love show. Thando, who is pregnant, feels like her boo is not respecting their marriage.

The two tied the knot back in 2019 when they were still teenagers. Siyacela was 16 and Thando was 15 at the time they got hitched. According to Daily Sun, sources revealed that Thando has had enough of Siyacela's "disrespect".

Source: Briefly News